14 Love Songs to Listen to on Valentine's Day

By Corin Cesaric
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days when someone would gift a homemade cassette tape or CD to their valentine are long in the past. But if you want to bring this sweet trend to 2022, then a playlist will do the trick, and we have the perfect songs for you to add to...

Garth Brooks Wants To Bring Fans Up High Down Low For Soundcheck

Garth Brooks is giving his fans in Florida a special look and listen into his soundcheck before his Orlando stadium date in May. Garth is still working on the idea of giving some selected “High Friends” who’ve bought tickets in the upper reaches of the venue to “Low Places” by giving them a chance to attend soundcheck the night before.
The 20 best rock songs right now

The Smile are some members of Radiohead but not actually Radiohead and they make songs that sound a lot like Radiohead. If you like Radiohead, chances are you’ll like The Smile. Just remember, they are not Radiohead. Mitski, “Love Me More”. Mitski is somewhat ironically spending the run...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday at 7am with ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’: Frank’s Greatest Love Songs!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with ‘Sinatra’s Greatest Love Songs’ this Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’! Songs featured include ‘You Go to My Head’, ‘The Right Girl for Me’, ‘I’ve Got a Crush on You’, ’My Funny Valentine’, ‘Just the Way You Look Tonight’ and more! Tune in Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Tori Kelly
Dolly Parton
Demi Moore
Smokey Robinson
Patrick Swayze
Whitney Houston
Diane Warren
Bob Dylan
Elvis Presley
Adele
Etta James
10 New Love Songs To Slap (Or Cry To) On Valentine’s Day

“Middle of Eden” by Maverick Sabre and Sasha Keable. Maverick Sabre and Sahsa Keable beautifully layer their voices together to form the perfect slow jam. They sing about passion and knowing each other’s deepest emotions. This track paints love as paradise, perfect for enjoying the day. “oh my...
Top 10 Carole King Songs

Arguably the greatest songwriter of all time, Carole King has given us the soundtrack to our lives. Not only has she written over 100 of pop’s bigget hits—”One Fine Day” The Loco-Motion” “Take Good Care of My Baby”–for other artists, she’s also written over 60 songs, that have charted, for herself.
Silk Sonic Celebrates Valentine’s Day With New Cover Of Con Funk Shun’s “Love’s Train” [Listen]

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Silk Sonic is back with a new single, “Love’s Train”. The dreamy R&B slow jam, a cover of an early-’80s deep cut by Con Funk Shun, marks the first new release from the Bruno Mars– and Anderson .Paak-fronted soul project since the late 2021 arrival of its highly successful debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.
Garth Brooks’ 30 Best Songs, Ranked

Garth Brooks celebrates his 60th birthday today (2/7) after wrapping his one-man shows in Las Vegas over the weekend (2/4-5). Garth has remained quite busy already in 2022 as he prepares for his stadium concerts starting in May. According to Brooks, this will be his final stadium tour when it wraps.
Maren Morris Releases ‘Background Music’ In Time For Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Maren Morris has released a new song from her upcoming Humble Quest album called “Background Music.”. The song’s lyrics sing in part, “Maybe all we’ll ever be to them in a hundred years / Is three minutes in a car, in a bar, that says we were here / If that’s you and me, when it’s all said and done, hard not to see we’re the lucky ones / Not everybody gets to leave a souvenir.”
The 50 Best Love Songs of the 21st Century: Staff List

They don’t write ’em like they used to? Well, maybe not as often as they used to — look at the top of the Billboard charts in the 20th century and chances are you won’t find nearly as high a percentage of love songs as you might have decades earlier. Where once the love song essentially marked a sort of default mode for pop music, today top 40 encompasses more subjects than ever: Identity, sexuality, personal struggles, not talking about Bruno, and countless others.
Meet Pattie Boyd, the Muse Who Inspired Rock’s Best Love Songs

Pattie Boyd was rock music’s foremost muse. She was married to George Harrison and then to Eric Clapton, and both were inspired to write classic songs about her. But before all that, Boyd was a fashion model in swinging ‘60s London and, alongside Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton. That’s how, at 19 years old in 1964, she found herself auditioning for a secret project that turned out to be the Beatles’ film A Hard Day’s Night.
Dolly Parton says she’ll release a “rock album” if she gets this accolade

Dolly Parton has causally teased some brand new music, saying that she’ll release a “great rock and roll album” if she’s inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton is among 17 nominees to be inducted this year, listed alongside Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Eminem and Lionel Richie. Speaking of her nominations, the ‘Jolene’ singer told Billboard.
Sting sells entire songwriting catalog to Universal

Sting has sold his songwriting catalog -- including solo works as well as hits with The Police like "Roxanne" -- to Universal Music Group, the company said Thursday, the industry's latest such blockbuster transaction. The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but US media estimated it was worth some $250 million. It covers Sting's entire body of songwriting work, including songs written for The Police. Sting's sale reunites his publishing catalog with his recorded music rights, which are already controlled by Universal, according to the company's statement. Universal now stands to receive all future income related to Sting's song copyrights and songwriter royalties, for hits including "Every Breath You Take" and "Fields of Gold."
