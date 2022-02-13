ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sens forward Austin Watson suspended 2 games for interference

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZ4cV_0eDJzwmG00

The NHL suspended Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson for two games on Sunday for interference on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan.

The incident occurred midway through the first period of the Bruins’ 2-0 win in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

Watson received a two-minute penalty for interference after delivering a high hit to Ahcan, who had just cleared the puck behind the Boston net.

Watson, 30, has two goals, one assist and 55 penalty minutes in 31 games this season, his second with Ottawa. He has 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) and 453 PIM in 371 games with the Nashville Predators and Senators.

The Senators’ next two games are Sunday against the host Washington Capitals and Tuesday at home against the St. Louis Blues.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Toffoli traded to Flames by Canadiens

Montreal receives Pitlick, Heineman, draft picks for 29-year-old forward. Tyler Toffoli was traded to the Calgary Flames by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for forward Tyler Pitlick, forward prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. If the...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Austin Watson To Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

Senators winger Austin Watson will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday, the Department of Player Safety announced (Twitter link). The play in question is an interference penalty he had on Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan in Saturday’s game, one that saw him receive a two-minute minor. Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal has the clip of the hit here.
NHL
NHL

St. Louis will take 'fresh look' at Canadiens as coach, Bowman says

Analysis of roster, assistants key, according to nine-time Cup champion behind bench. Scotty Bowman said Martin St. Louis' greatest value to the Montreal Canadiens won't be the points and wins the new coach's team earns this season. St. Louis' most important role short term, the winningest coach in NHL history...
NHL
NBC Sports

Senators’ Austin Watson to have discipline hearing for interference against Bruins

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is facing a possible suspension for a late, high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan during their game on Saturday afternoon. The hit happened midway through the first period and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for interference. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Austin Watson
NHL

Video Review: NYI @ CGY - 8:00 of the Third Period

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the officials that Erik Gudbranson's shot at 12:00 (8:00 elapsed time) completely crossed the New York goal line. Super Bowl LVI between Bengals, Rams has NHL players divided. Quarterbacks Burrow, Stafford have fans among League's All-Stars. NHL.com @NHLdotcom. February 11, 2022. LAS VEGAS -- Super...
NHL
NHL

Sundqvist has goal, assist for Blues in victory against Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS -- Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis (27-14-5), which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games against Chicago. Ville Husso made 15 saves in his sixth start in the past eight games and is 8-1-0 at home this season.
NHL
NHL

Watson to have hearing for actions in Senators game

Forward facing discipline for interference on Bruins defenseman Ahcan. Austin Watson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Ottawa Senators forward is facing discipline for interference against Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan. The incident occurred 8:09 into the first period of Ottawa's 2-0...
NHL
theScore

Senators' Watson to have hearing for late hit on Bruins' Ahcan

Ottawa Senators winger Austin Watson will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his late hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan on Saturday. Watson has one prior suspension for on-ice actions in his eight-year career. He received a two-game ban for boarding in 2017 while with the Nashville Predators.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Pim#The St Louis Blues#Habs#Capitals
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
zonecoverage.com

Who Should the Wild Want To Face In the Playoffs? Predators or Blues?

“If they’re contenders, so are we,” Kevin Fiala told the media after the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Metro Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. That might sound cocky, but Fiala is right. This year, the Canes are a consensus Cup contender, and Minnesota thoroughly outplayed them. Per MoneyPuck, Saturday’s game showcased the two teams with the highest Stanley Cup odds, per its model. Minnesota sits at 10.7% (with Carolina just behind at 10.3%) to win it all. Potential Cup Final preview? Perhaps.
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
McCovey Chronicles

Weekend BP: Prospect Austin Reich suspended 50 games

The San Francisco Giants farm system took a small hit on Friday, with the announcement that right-handed relief pitcher Austin Reich had been suspended 50 games for violating MLB’s Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Reich was one of five players suspended, though the other four (one pitcher...
MLB
NESN

Here’s When Bruins Expect Patrice Bergeron To Return From Injury

The Boston Bruins shouldn’t be without Patrice Bergeron for too long. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday he expects Bergeron to return to action next week. Bergeron suffered a head injury Tuesday in the Bruins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The ailment sidelined him for Thursday’s loss against the Carolina Hurricanes and Saturday’s matchup with the Senators, but Cassidy expects the veteran center to return for all or part of Boston’s two-game swing through New York.
NHL
Yardbarker

Watch: Lindstrom beats Kahkonen from distance for first NHL goal

The 23-year-old Detroit Red Wings defenseman scored his first National Hockey League goal in the first period of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. After receiving a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi at the right point, Lindstrom unleashed a wrist shot that found its way past Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen first his first NHL tally.
NHL
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
NHL
NBC Sports

Beijing Elevator Doors Crunch ‘Humility' Out of Team USA's Hilary Knight

Hilary Knight has been seemingly unstoppable for Team USA since arriving in Beijing. The hockey star has four goals and three assists through five games, with the United States going 4-1 and clinching a spot in the semifinals. Knight, 32, is competing in her fourth Olympics after winning silvers in 2010 and 2014 and gold in 2018.
HOCKEY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

41K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy