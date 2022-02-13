Ontario, Seneca counties join state in ending mask mandate, Cayuga and Yates expected to follow suit

At least three Finger Lakes counties are joining the state in lifting the indoor mask mandate and two more are expected to join the list.

Seneca and Wayne Counties have joined Ontario in rolling back the mandate. Yates County is expected to follow suit Monday. Wayne County Administrator Rick House made the announcement to county employees Wednesday after Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the state’s mask or vaccine mandate. He said the county will still provide masks to those who want them.

Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said the county lifted its mandate on Thursday. In Yates County, it was the legislature that set the mandate policy, so the legislature would have to rescind it. It appears likely they will do so at their Monday meeting. County Administrator Nonie Flynn will be our guest Thursday on Inside the FLX. Cayuga County is also expected to lift the mandate.

Acting Geneva City Manager Jennifer Slywka said the city has also rolled back its mandate. Wegmans supermarkets ended the mandate in its stores last week as well.

The state mandate remains in place in schools for the time being. It’s expected to be reviewed by Governor Hochul in the coming weeks.

