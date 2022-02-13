ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Ontario, Seneca counties join state in ending mask mandate, Cayuga and Yates expected to follow suit

By Ted Baker
 1 day ago
At least three Finger Lakes counties are joining the state in lifting the indoor mask mandate and two more are expected to join the list.

Seneca and Wayne Counties have joined Ontario in rolling back the mandate. Yates County is expected to follow suit Monday. Wayne County Administrator Rick House made the announcement to county employees Wednesday after Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the state’s mask or vaccine mandate. He said the county will still provide masks to those who want them.

Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said the county lifted its mandate on Thursday. In Yates County, it was the legislature that set the mandate policy, so the legislature would have to rescind it. It appears likely they will do so at their Monday meeting. County Administrator Nonie Flynn will be our guest Thursday on Inside the FLX. Cayuga County is also expected to lift the mandate.

Acting Geneva City Manager Jennifer Slywka said the city has also rolled back its mandate. Wegmans supermarkets ended the mandate in its stores last week as well.

The state mandate remains in place in schools for the time being. It’s expected to be reviewed by Governor Hochul in the coming weeks.

Green withdraws from Ontario County Sheriff race

Bristol Town Supervisor Bob Green has decided not to run for Ontario County Sheriff this year. In an email to FingerLakes1.com Monday, Green said “Linda, I and family wish to warmly thank the many offers of support from members of the Republican, Democrat, and Conservative parties. We were most honored to have received those offers from so many people. After reviewing the window of requirement and changes for this year’s primary process ( along with the minimum of 1000 signatures), I am withdrawing consideration for the Office of Sheriff. It has been an honor to have served the residents of the County as a member of the dept. for 30 + years and will continue to do so in other capacities.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Schuyler County seeks input from residents to determine areas of unserved and underserved broadband service

Schuyler County would like residents to participate in a survey designed to identify unserved and underserved broadband areas in the county. County Administrator Fonda Chronis said of the survey, “Connectivity is our future, so knowing where broadband is lacking is critical to our county’s growth and success. Today, good broadband is as important as other infrastructure like water, sewer, and electricity. This survey should help us determine where to concentrate our efforts.”
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association launches SNPR Program

The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has formed a team consisting of board members and other highly qualified volunteers to launch the Sediment, Nutrient, and Pollution Reduction Program (SNPR). The SNPR program has a specific focus on reducing sediment and nutrients that negatively impact the water quality of Seneca Lake and its tributaries. The program will provide financial assistance to projects within the watershed that reduce these pollutants. Limiting other pollutants such as organic chemicals, bacteria, and heavy metals are also projects of interest.
ENVIRONMENT
New York state COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since October

New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest point since October, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday, February 13. “I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” said Gov. Hochul in a press release. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardians, don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor opens, offers walk-in and primary care

The Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor facility opened on Monday, February 7. The three-story, 60,000 square foot facility offers specialty care including sports medicine, physical and occupational therapies, radiology, urology, endoscopy, audiology, and general and plastic surgery services, according to Ithaca Voice. The clinic offers walk-ins and primary care, depending on...
ITHACA, NY
