Tom Brady and Super Bowl Sundays have become mostly synonymous over the past 22 years, but this time it's for a much different reason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback won't be participating in The Big Game this year, having been eliminated by the very same Los Angeles Rams who'll soon play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, but he's still a major headline -- having decided to retire from the NFL this offseason. Don't go clearing out his Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker just yet, though.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO