Snowmobiler dies after colliding with ambulance

A 61-year-old Thief River Falls, Minn., man died Saturday after the snowmobile he was riding collided with a Kabetogama Fire Department ambulance on Ash River Trail about ½ mile east of Highway 53, a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office news release said.

Jeffrey Joe Blom was driving his snowmobile northbound on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail around 3:30 p.m. and was attempting to cross over Ash River Trail to continue on the trail.

At the same time medical responders from the ambulance were eastbound on Ash River Trail en route to a medical call when the two vehicles collided on the roadway.

Despite live-saving efforts by medical personnel, the male was declared dead at the scene.

Assisting agencies included Kabetogama First Responders, International Falls Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR and the U.S. Forest Service.