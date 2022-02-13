Snowy egrets at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge

The Outer Banks Center for Dolphin Research (OBXCDR) has announced a new upcoming public outreach display made possible by a grant from the Outer Banks Community Foundation. “This spring, we will be installing an educational walking tour on the Nags Head Causeway,” stated a press release from OBXCDR. “The walking tour will be available year-round to the public and focus on teaching about the ecology of Roanoke Sound. The OBXCDR will partner with The North Carolina Coastal Federation, Coastal Studies Institute, the Albemarle Pamlico National Estuary Partnership, Kitty Hawk Kites, and the Nags Head Dolphin Watch to develop five informational signs describing the sound’s resources, local research efforts, and how members of the community can contribute to conservation.”
