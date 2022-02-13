Snowy egrets at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge

It's not everyday that you see bison wandering through Iowa... unless you live over near Prairie City!. Thanks to a new article from the website Only in Your State, we just discovered that the state of Iowa is home to an incredible nature preserve called the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. Established in 1900, the official website says that "the mission of the Refuge is to actively protect, restore, reconstruct and manage the diverse native ecosystems of tallgrass prairie, oak savanna, and sedge meadow. These were the native habitats existing on the Refuge’s more than 6000 acres prior to Euro-American settlement."

