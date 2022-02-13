ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Snowy egrets at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the late 1800s and early 1900s, the woman’s hat industry was in the process of plucking snowy egrets...

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

buffalospree.com

More protection for wildlife on Grand Island

Another piece of undeveloped Grand Island property has been acquired by the Western New York Nature Conservancy. The ecologically significant ten-point-five-acre forest on Staley Road has been named the Funk Preserve, after the property’s former owner. “Although it’s a relatively small forest, the Funk Preserve supports a wealth of plants and animals in its wooded wetlands and vernal pools, including the adorable blue-spotted salamander,” says Nancy Smith, Executive Director. “We are beyond thrilled to add this incredible place to an ever-growing list of conserved properties on Grand Island.” There are no trails yet; the preserve is for wildlife only.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
#Egret#Birds#Uswfs
hollandsfj.us

Short-eared owl among birds that call Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge home

Short-eared owls are a winter visitor in the region. This short-eared owl, photographed by Tajinder Singh of Sylvania, was seen among the grasslands on Wildlife Drive at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. They are medium-sized owls with small ear tufts on the top of their head. They have round facial discs and appear big-headed and neck-less in flight. The owls are often seen in the late afternoon…
SYLVANIA, OH
Homer News

Refuge Notebook: Forest regeneration efforts benefit moose on wildlife refuge

From time to time, we reshare past Refuge Notebook articles. We selected this article as part of our efforts to commemorate the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge’s 80th year. It is especially relevant because it speaks to important historical events and the different management techniques used over the years to steward these lands, waters and wildlife for the benefit of current and future generations. We hope you enjoy this article originally written by Brandon Miner for the March 8, 2002, Refuge Notebook.
KENAI, AK
vineyardgazette.com

Nature’s Champion Gives Island Wildlife a Seat at the Table

Ordinarily a to-do list runs more to the mundane: take out the garbage, fix the leaky faucet, oil that squeaky hinge. Luanne Johnson’s to-do list is a bit more wild: study otter scat, track owls by moonlight, ponder how to protect the piping plover nesting areas. Last week she...
AQUINNAH, MA
Florida Weekly

Purchase adds 8.5 acres to ‘Ding’ Darling wildlife refuge

After more than six years in the making, the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society Friends of the Refuge closed on an 8.5-acre land addition to the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island. The DDWS board of directors, under the leadership of past president and...
SANIBEL, FL
News On 6

Rare Leucistic Bald Eagle Spotted At Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge Near Vian

A photographer recently captured a rare sight at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian. They spotted a special type of bald eagle known as a leucistic bald eagle which stands out because it's almost completely white. The Department of Wildlife Conservation says people from around the country have started visiting the park just to see the rare bird. It's so popular that the park is even giving Eagle Tours on Saturday mornings through early March.
VIAN, OK
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Center for Dolphin Research to install educational walking tour

The Outer Banks Center for Dolphin Research (OBXCDR) has announced a new upcoming public outreach display made possible by a grant from the Outer Banks Community Foundation. “This spring, we will be installing an educational walking tour on the Nags Head Causeway,” stated a press release from OBXCDR. “The walking tour will be available year-round to the public and focus on teaching about the ecology of Roanoke Sound. The OBXCDR will partner with The North Carolina Coastal Federation, Coastal Studies Institute, the Albemarle Pamlico National Estuary Partnership, Kitty Hawk Kites, and the Nags Head Dolphin Watch to develop five informational signs describing the sound’s resources, local research efforts, and how members of the community can contribute to conservation.”
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Independent

Extremely rare parrot chick born at UK zoo offers ‘glimmer of hope’ for endangered species

An extremely rare baby bird has been born at a zoo in the UK. The news has been called a “glimmer of hope” for a species of parrot which is estimated to have a population of fewer than 50 left in the wild. Paignton zoo in Devon announced the birth of a baby Mitchell’s lorikeet on Thursday. It said the chick was discovered on the site on Boxing Day and zookeepers had been monitoring its progress since then. Bird on the brink: Extremely rare chick hatched at Paignton ZooWe are pleased to announce the recent hatching of a Mitchell’s lorikeet.These...
ANIMALS
Futurity

Unique birds have disappeared from 69% of Australia

Threatened birds have disappeared from almost 70% of Australia since European colonization, according to a new study. Researchers mapped the pre-European (1750) habitats of Australia’s most threatened birds, comparing those with current habitats. Australians should be extremely alarmed by the findings, says Michelle Ward, a PhD candidate in the...
ANIMALS
KOEL 950 AM

You Can See Wild Elk & Bison at an Iowa Wildlife Refuge [PHOTOS]

It's not everyday that you see bison wandering through Iowa... unless you live over near Prairie City!. Thanks to a new article from the website Only in Your State, we just discovered that the state of Iowa is home to an incredible nature preserve called the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. Established in 1900, the official website says that "the mission of the Refuge is to actively protect, restore, reconstruct and manage the diverse native ecosystems of tallgrass prairie, oak savanna, and sedge meadow. These were the native habitats existing on the Refuge’s more than 6000 acres prior to Euro-American settlement."
PRAIRIE CITY, IA
coastalreview.org

Program on historic Pea Island Lifesavers Feb. 26

ELIZABETH CITY — Descendants of the Pea Island Lifesavers are set to be on hand at the Museum of the Albemarle to tell the story of the only station in the history of the United States Life-Saving Service manned by an all-Black crew. The live program, “Freedmen, Surfmen, Heroes,”...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Salon

The Lord God bird and dozens of other species declared extinct in 2021

This article originally appeared on The Revelator. On Sept. 29, 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its intention to remove 23 long-unseen species from the protection of the Endangered Species Act — because they've probably gone extinct, and you can't keep protecting what's already gone. Among the...
ANIMALS

