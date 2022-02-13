ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memories of Betty: Pen pal recalls correspondence with America's 'Golden Girl' | My Turn

By Barbara Ivrin
 1 day ago
December 31, 2021 will always have much significance for me. Not because it was New Year's Eve, but because I lost someone who meant a lot to me. Days later, as I write these words, I still have difficulty processing this. Like the comical characters she was famous for portraying on the small screen, I thought she would live forever. It just didn’t seem possible that she was gone. But as painful as it was, I had to face the truth. Betty White had passed away at the age of ninety-nine.

I spent the last few hours of 2021 watching episodes of The Golden Girls and a lesser known series she starred in called Ladies Man. Between laughter and tears, I reflected on how I learned of her death. I'd found out from my father. Someone had told him. I reacted in disbelief when he conveyed the news to me.

It’s probably a false report, I thought.

If only it had been.

A national news broadcast which aired that evening confirmed what I’d dreaded all along. Some way to end what had been a troublesome year. It didn’t matter how many celebrations happened around me. I wanted to be alone with my memories.

And what wonderful ones I have! Revisiting them is like flipping through the pages of a scrapbook. They warm my heart and make me smile.

A perfect example occurred on December 26, 1996, when I received a belated greeting card containing a handwritten note from Betty. We began corresponding in late November, sharing stories about our pets. She had a beautiful Siamese cat named Bob. I loved reading about Bob and her other animals. Betty truly cared about them. They were like children to her. Her passion for helping animals extended to wildlife as well. I applauded all of the work she did. Betty taught me that every creature is special and has a purpose.

She really was a role model to me. At thirteen, I hadn’t expected to become pals with her. Most of my friends didn’t have a clue who she was. When I mentioned that she played Rose on The Golden Girls, they’d be struck with a flash of recognition. Those who were aware of her thought it was cool that I was connected to a celebrity.

“She’s like everybody else,” I would say to them.

Looking back, I realize that’s why we clicked. Betty was so down to earth. Some stars are so unapproachable. There wasn’t a trace of phoniness in her. Read one of Betty’s books, and you will discover her writing is as warm as the person herself. I remember when she sent me a copy of Here We Go Again: My Life In Television. I was totally enthralled by her prose. It felt like I was traveling back in time.

Since Betty’s death, I want to read her books and letters again. While her words cannot bring her back, they can provide comfort, hilarity, and inspiration. That’s what she brought to everyone.

Barbara Irvin, Lock Haven, Pa.

