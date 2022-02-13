State gymnastics: Fites places fifth in bars, 10th all-around
Four Aberdeen Central gymnasts performed at the 2022 State Tournament – where Maggie Fites broke a school record and led the way with fifth-place in the bars event and 10th all-around.
Here are the full results.
Vault
- 12th place: Maggie Fites, 8.967
- 14th: Ashlyn Beyer, 8.917
- 22nd: Johanna Jarrott, 8.750
- 38th: Masyn Schutter, 8.4
Bars
- 5th: Maggie Fites, 9.417
- 35th: Masyn Schutter, 8.15
Beam
- 10th: Ashlyn Beyer, 9.2
- 22nd: Maggie Fites, 8.883
- 41st: Masyn Schutter, 7.267
Floor
- 21st: Maggie Fites, 9.283
- 28th: Ashlyn Beyer, 9.133
- 31st: Masyn Schutter, 8.917
All-Around
- 10th: Maggie Fites, 36.550
- 21st: Masyn Schutter, 32.733
