UW-Whitewater women's basketball team routs Stout to lock up another WIAC title

WHITEWATER

For the third time in the last five years and the 10th time overall, the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team is the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champion.

The nationally seventh-ranked Warhawks (22-2 overall, 12-1 WIAC) clinched the outright conference title with an 87-56 rout of second-place UW-Stout at home on Saturday.

Junior forward Aleah Grundahl of DeForest scored 18 points and added three steals and three rebounds to lead the Warhawks, who honored seniors Rebekah Schumacher of Whitewater High School, Courtney Oomens of Lake Geneva and Johanna Taylor of Wauwatosa East at halftime.

Guard Veronica Kieres added 13 points and five rebounds and forward Abby Belschner had 12 points and five rebounds to join the list of seven Warhawks who scored eight or more points in the game.

Taylor recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with four blocks and two steals, and Schumacher and freshman guard Kacie Carollo of Whitewater High School added nine points each.

The Warhawks forced Stout (13-9, 8-4) to commit 28 turnovers, turning them into 36 points, and added 20 second-chance points off 20 offensive rebounds.

Stout opened an early 8-3 lead, but Whitewater answered with an 11-0 scoring run and never trailed again, opening a 32-15 lead midway through the second quarter and a 47-32 halftime lead. The margin grew to 69-46 after three quarters.

Stout got 12 points from Anna Mutch and 11 from Lizzy Olsem. The Blue Devils went 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

WARHAWKS 87, BLUE DEVILS 56

UW-STOUT (13-9, 8-4)

Mutch 4-6 4-5 12, Olsem 4-11 3-3 11, Arenz 2-7 0-1 5, Giesen 1-3 3-4 5, Schaeffer 1-2 0-0 2, Sorensen 2-5 3-4 7, Yaeger 2-4 2-2 6, O’Brien 2-3 0-2 4, Murdoch 0-1 2-2 2, Moran 1-2 0-0 2; Prieve 0-2 0-0 0, Lodermeier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 17-23 56.

UW-WHITEWATER (22-2, 12-1)

Grundahl 6-14 6-8 18, Taylor 4-5 2-3 10, Schumacher 4-9 0-0 9, Trautsch 0-5 3-4 3, Oomens 0-2 0-0 0, Kieres 5-7 0-0 13, Belscher 5-7 2-2 12, Carollo 4-13 0-0 9, Santo Domingo 2-4 2-2 8, Schauer 1-2 0-0 2, Oloffson 0-0 2-2 2, Adams 0-0 1-2 0, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Roquet 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 18-23 87.

Stout 13 19 14 10 — 56

Whitewater 24 23 22 18 — 87

3-point goals—Stout 1-9 (Arenz 1-4, Giesen 0-1, Schaeffer 0-1, Moran 0-1, Prieve 0-2); Whitewater 7-22 (Kieres 3-4, Santo Domingo 2-4, Schumacher 1-3, Carollo 1-6, Grundahl 0-1, Trautsch 0-2, Schauer 0-1, Roquet 0-1). Rebounds—Stout 12-20-32 (Olsem 5); Whitewater 20-19-39 (Taylor 10). Total fouls—Stout 18; Whitewater 22. Assists—Stout 14 (Schaeffer 4); Whitewater 16. Turnovers—Stout 28; Whitewater 11. Blocks— Stout 2; Whitewater 5 (Taylor 4). Steals—Stout 4; Whitewater 16 (Trautsch 4).