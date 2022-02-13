Good News: Rotonda Elks honor first responders, AMVETS 312 boosts Meals on Wheels

The members of Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 hosted a “First Responders Appreciation Luncheon” Jan. 29 at the lodge in Rotonda West.

The invite was sent to area sheriff’s deputies and firefighters in the area to show appreciation to the first responders that put their lives on the line daily to make life safe for everyone.

For the stations unable to attend, meals were delivered by Elkettes Jenny Perry and Barbara Kelley. Elk volunteers included retired military Robert Aveno, Lee Hale, Robert Humphrey, Chris and Annette Dardis, Gwyn and Al Topolski, first responder NYPD Lt. Kevin Woods and volunteers Diane Johnston, Mel Fowle, Pat Hinton and Sandy Fisher.

For more about Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, 303 Rotonda Blvd E., Rotonda West, visit rotondaelks.org, or call 897-2708.

MEALS ON WHEELS DONATION

AMVETS Post 312, 7080 Chancellor Blvd., North Port, recently donated a check to North Port Meals on Wheels. Donations were collected in in memory of Robin Bongiovi who died in late 2019.

“She was a caring individual who did much to help the people of North Port,” said John Young, AMVETS 312 finance officer.

North Port Meals on Wheels serves 150 clients each week and about one-quarter of them are veterans, or spouses or widows of veterans.

Meals on Wheels is serving about 15% more meals each week compared to a year ago and served a record 32,273 meals during 2021.

“Half of our clients qualified to pay less than the $5 daily fee,” said Scott Hedrick, president of North Port Meals on Wheels. “We receive no federal funding and rely solely on grants from local organizations like Amvets 312, and generous individuals. Throughout 2022, gifts can be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $500 per month by giving through the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Foundation.”

Meals on Wheels, 13600 Tamiami Trail, is looking for volunteers who can help drive meals, prepare food and help with scheduling. For more about North Port Meals on Wheels, or about how to donate, visit www.northport mealsonwheels.org or call 941-876-9191.

COLLEGE NEWS

Sarah Rachel Mollin, of North Port, was named to the president’s list at Western New England University.

Lauryn Hubbard, of Port Charlotte, was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute’ in Massachusetts.

Steven Berhalter, of North Port, graduated with a master of science in sport science from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania.

Corbin Keown, of Punta Gorda, graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2021.

Kara Pruett, of Venice, was named to the dean’s list at University of Findlay in Ohio.

Halle Moore, of Osprey, was named to deans list at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Noah Neitlich, of Osprey, was named to the dean’s list at The Citadel.

James Wozniak, of Venice, graduated with a degree in speech pathology from James Madison University in Virginia.