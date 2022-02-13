ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxlanders celebrated the return of Steins and Vines

By Dillon Adams
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SR81U_0eDJxMN200

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a year away, the Steins and Vines Beer Festival returned to Sioux City for the seventh time.

Steins and Vines house band, better known as Terry Brooks and Friends, entertained while Siouxlanders packed the Sioux City Convention Center to taste more than 200 varieties of beer, wine, and other drinks.

Sioux City Art Center celebrating 25th anniversary in March

The event was put on by Powell Broadcasting and director of sales Dave Grosenheider expressed his excitement for the festival’s return.

“You know, I think the people are ready to have some fun and it shows. The demand has been great, our VIP tickets sold out in a matter of hours, and we sold out this morning on our general admission,” said Grosenheider.

Grosenheider said Steins and Vines has raised more than $50,000 for charity coming into the weekend with this year’s recipients being the Ronald McDonald House and the Cosmopolitan Club of Siouxland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vines#Art Center#Beer Festival#Food Drink#Siouxlanders#Powell Broadcasting#Vip#The Ronald Mcdonald House#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (2-13-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the Iowa high school State wrestling tournament right around the corner and high school State basketball not too far behind, top moments weren’t hard to find as we rundown the best plays throughout Siouxland in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy