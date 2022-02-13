Senators' Austin Watson suspended two games

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The play occurred Saturday afternoon in a game between the Senators and the Boston Bruins, after Watson hit Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan.

Due to the fact that Watson started making a hitting motion well after Ahcan had gotten rid of the puck, and the fact that a lot of contact went to the head, the NHL determined that it was worthy of a suspension.

Watson had only received one prior on-ice suspension in his career, all the way back in 2017-18 when he got two games for boarding Dominic Toninato, so a lack of history was part of the reason why he only received two games for the play.

It probably won’t disrupt the flow of his season too much, as Watson only had three points in 31 games, a poor season even by his standards.

Clark Bishop is expected to replace him in the bottom six on Sunday. He has appeared in just seven games this season, with no points. The 25-year-old only has 45 NHL games of experience, with only a goal and seven points.