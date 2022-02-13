ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Austin Watson suspended two games

By Scott Maxwell
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q1YM_0eDJxLUJ00
Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The play occurred Saturday afternoon in a game between the Senators and the Boston Bruins, after Watson hit Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan.

Due to the fact that Watson started making a hitting motion well after Ahcan had gotten rid of the puck, and the fact that a lot of contact went to the head, the NHL determined that it was worthy of a suspension.

Watson had only received one prior on-ice suspension in his career, all the way back in 2017-18 when he got two games for boarding Dominic Toninato, so a lack of history was part of the reason why he only received two games for the play.

It probably won’t disrupt the flow of his season too much, as Watson only had three points in 31 games, a poor season even by his standards.

Clark Bishop is expected to replace him in the bottom six on Sunday. He has appeared in just seven games this season, with no points. The 25-year-old only has 45 NHL games of experience, with only a goal and seven points.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Thunder still well below salary cap floor

After mostly sitting out last week’s trade deadline – with the exception of a very minor deal involving KZ Okpala – the Thunder are still about $23M below the $101.2M salary cap floor for 2021-22, John Hollinger writes for The Athletic. As Hollinger explains, the Thunder’s situation...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks signing guard Ryan Arcidiacono for rest of the season

Guard Ryan Arcidiacono will sign a deal with the Knicks that will keep him in New York for the rest of the 2021-22 NBA season, writes Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 6-foot-3 point guard, who won a title with Villanova in 2016, previously signed a pair of 10-day deals with the Knicks earlier this year, as well as a hardship exception deal that was later voided, but he has yet to suit up for an actual game with New York.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Power rankings: Calgary Flames crack this week’s Elite Eight

The Boston Bruins are out and the Calgary Flames are in. Let’s go over last week’s NHL action…. 1. Colorado Avalanche (34-8-4) It’s been nearly two months since the Avs last lost in regulation. Last week, they hosted the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup Champions and pulled out a 3-2 win and then they picked up a commanding 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Austin Watson To Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

Senators winger Austin Watson will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday, the Department of Player Safety announced (Twitter link). The play in question is an interference penalty he had on Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan in Saturday’s game, one that saw him receive a two-minute minor. Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal has the clip of the hit here.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Bishop
Person
Dominic Toninato
Person
Austin Watson
NHL

Stadium Series Ice Plant truck arrives in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- State by state and city by city, the NHL continues to spread a cool sheet of ice over its southernmost sites. The latest step in that development came Monday, when the NHL Stadium Series Ice Plant arrived at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, in preparation for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26 (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

St. Louis will take 'fresh look' at Canadiens as coach, Bowman says

Analysis of roster, assistants key, according to nine-time Cup champion behind bench. Scotty Bowman said Martin St. Louis' greatest value to the Montreal Canadiens won't be the points and wins the new coach's team earns this season. St. Louis' most important role short term, the winningest coach in NHL history...
NHL
NBC Sports

Senators’ Austin Watson to have discipline hearing for interference against Bruins

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is facing a possible suspension for a late, high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan during their game on Saturday afternoon. The hit happened midway through the first period and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for interference. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interference On Boston#The Boston Bruins
Daily Democrat

San Jose Sharks place another defenseman on injured reserve

Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna had surgery to repair a displaced fracture in his left foot and is expected to miss the next four to six weeks, coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. Megna’s injury took place on Jan. 22 as he blocked a shot in the Sharks’ 7-1 loss to the...
NHL
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
zonecoverage.com

Who Should the Wild Want To Face In the Playoffs? Predators or Blues?

“If they’re contenders, so are we,” Kevin Fiala told the media after the Minnesota Wild’s 3-2 victory over the Metro Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night. That might sound cocky, but Fiala is right. This year, the Canes are a consensus Cup contender, and Minnesota thoroughly outplayed them. Per MoneyPuck, Saturday’s game showcased the two teams with the highest Stanley Cup odds, per its model. Minnesota sits at 10.7% (with Carolina just behind at 10.3%) to win it all. Potential Cup Final preview? Perhaps.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild over Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild currently has the best of both worlds. They have a team that can compete with the best in the NHL but they also have a young core that can provide hope for the future. That young nucleus was on center stage Monday night as Matt Boldy netted...
NHL
Yardbarker

Watch: Lindstrom beats Kahkonen from distance for first NHL goal

The 23-year-old Detroit Red Wings defenseman scored his first National Hockey League goal in the first period of Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. After receiving a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi at the right point, Lindstrom unleashed a wrist shot that found its way past Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen first his first NHL tally.
NHL
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
NHL
NHL

Chiarot placed on injured reserve, Schueneman recalled

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve on Sunday. The club confirmed that Chiarot is sidelined with a lower-body injury and that he will miss one week. The veteran blueliner has appeared in 44 games this season and registered nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) while...
NHL
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy