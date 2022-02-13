Former 2-time district attorney Stephen Carlton dies at age 79

Former Shasta County District Attorney Stephen Carlton, who served twice as the county's top prosecutor, has died.

His wife of 50 years, Terri, said Carlton struggled the past two years with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia, the same disease that comedian Robin Williams suffered from.

Carlton had been living in a memory-care center in Redding the past 10 months, Terri Carlton said.

Carlton was first elected as Shasta County's district attorney in 1981 and served until 1990. He successfully ran for the post again in 2011 and retired in December 2016.

"In his nearly 50-year law career, Carlton made a lasting impact on Shasta County and will be missed by many in the office," current District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said on Facebook.

"Carlton was a well-regarded defense attorney, prosecutor and district attorney in Shasta County," Bridgett said. "I’ve known him both professionally and personally my entire career and have many fond memories of him. ... He had a lasting impact in his service as district attorney."

On his retirement, Carlton recommended that Bridgett take over the DA's post when she was the chief deputy district attorney.

In a 2016 Record Searchlight interview, Carlton said he tried about 350 cases before a jury during his 24 years as a prosecutor — 16 of them as the elected DA — and 25 years as a defense attorney.

Terri Carlton described her husband as a great family man who loved his two children and three grandchildren. She said he also adored his parents, who grew up in Redding.

Carlton was raised in Redding but was born in San Francisco. "His mother went to San Francisco to have her babies," she said.

Terri Carlton said personally, her husband was a kind person who treated everyone fairly.

"He was a people person. He thought everyone was good," she said. "Professionally he felt everyone deserved a fair and just look at their particular case."

As district attorney, she said Carlton wanted to give defendants a chance at rehabilitation over automatic prison time, especially first-time offenders.

"He would always tell me, 'I have to look at myself in the mirror every morning and live with my decisions,'" she said. "His campaign platform was justice for all."

Former Redding mayor Missy McArthur helped on Carlton's 2010 election campaign, describing him as a "fantastic litigator" and a smart, wonderful person.

"He was the embodiment of everything that was good in the legal system," McArthur said.

She remembers passing out campaign flyers for Carlton during an Asphalt Cowboys' pancake breakfast.

"He was very highly regarded and very well respected — not only in his legal ability but just as a person in the community," McArthur said.

Terri Carlton said the Allen & Dahl Funeral Home in Redding is handling arrangements with a service planned for some time in May.

Mike Chapman is an award-winning reporter and photographer for the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif.