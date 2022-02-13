Casper native Logan Wilson's journey takes him to the Super Bowl

Later today, for the first time in the Super Bowl era, a Casper native will compete for an NFL championship. Logan Wilson, a 2015 graduate of Natrona County High School, will start at middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson attended Oregon Trail Elementary and CY Middle School before helping lead the Mustangs to a pair of state football championships. He went on to be a four-year starter at the University of Wyoming (2016-19) and was taken by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

On his journey to the NFL, Wilson made an impression on teachers, coaches and teammates. Ahead of the Super Bowl, some of those people shared their memories of Wilson with the Star-Tribune.

In the week leading up to Logan Wilson’s appearance in today’s Super Bowl, the Star-Tribune talked to more than a dozen people to get their thoughts on Wilson and his path to the NFL.

The beginning

Born in North Dakota, Logan Wilson moved with his family first to Cody and then to Casper in the third grade. It was at Oregon Trail Elementary where Wilson met lifelong friend Josh Harshman, the son of Natrona County head football coach Steve Harshman. Together, Wilson, Josh Harshman and a handful of other boys turned the Oregon Trail playground into their personal football field.

Bev Eklund, former playground supervisor at Oregon Trail: Those kids were all football every recess. They knew the rules and they would be out there with other kids who didn’t know the rules as well. And sometimes they would forget that it was tag football because they were so into it, and I would have to ban them from playing football for the rest of the day. I told them, “There are no scouts out there watching you guys. Go and have fun.”

Steve Harshman, Natrona County football coach: All those kids were football crazy. They would get into trouble some times because they were playing too rough.

Stevann Brown, former teammate at NCHS: I remember when I was first aware of Logan. It was during midget football. I knew Joshua (Harshman). I knew Layne O’Neal. And I knew Ryan Olsen. But I didn’t know Logan. We played them in midget football in fifth grade and I was like, “Man, that kid is something else.”

The Cyclone years

After Oregon Trail, Wilson moved on to CY Middle School, where he helped lead the Cyclones to city championships in football and basketball.

Dave Browning, CY P.E. teacher and coach: I knew he had potential. He was always very athletic and worked hard, but I didn’t know if he would have the size. I coached him in basketball and he was just super smart and had great court vision. You talk about a kid that you wanted your kid to hang out with ... Logan’s just a good dude.

Pam Hagar, 8th grade P.E. teacher: He wanted to do everything perfect. He was always that kid you didn’t need to tell him to do something better. He was always working hard. Even when he was hurt or beat up he would still go out every day and give it 100%. That’s one of those factors that is going to set you apart from other athletes.

Josh Anderson, NC offensive coordinator: I remember him coming to a basketball camp when he was in middle school. Basketball wasn’t his best sport, but I remember him and his crew were all about doing the little things right. They took everything that they did super serious. And once they all got together you could tell that they would be special.

Austin Luers, former teammate at CY and NC: We met in sixth grade at CY Middle School. We had a big group of guys that would hang out and we played all the sports. Logan was good at everything he did, but I know he worked really hard to be at that level.

Browning: He was surrounded by a ton of good athletes. He played safety for us on defense and it was like, “OK, if they get through these studs, they aren’t getting past Logan.’ And they didn’t.”

Mustang strong

The core of Natrona County’s graduating class of 2015 came together in the summer of 2011, when Wilson and his classmates from CY Middle School joined forces with kids from the city’s other junior highs. In 2014, the Mustangs went undefeated in football with Wilson, Josh Harshman, Stevann Brown and Peter Bergman all being named to the Star-Tribune Super 25 team, with eight other players earning all-state recognition. Wilson was also a starter on NC’s state championship basketball team and finished third in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and ran a leg on the Mustangs’ winning 4x100 relay team to help lead NC to the state title.

Brown: We were all at different schools, so it was nice when we got to high school and we were able to actually be teammates for the first time.

Steve Harshman: His junior year, Logan was first-team all-state at four positions -- wide receiver, defensive back, punter and kicker. That’s almost unheard of.

He was a quick-twitch guy and he had good skills. I remember telling (UW) Coach (Craig) Bohl that he was going to keep growing. Now he’s a big, fast guy with a lot of ball skills. He just keeps getting better.

Jordan Bertagnole, NC grad and current UW defensive lineman: When I was coming up in middle school, I was a huge Natrona football fan. So like every Friday night that they had a home game, I’d try and go. I remember watching him play in high school and just kind of looking up to him and Josh and just realizing like, “OK, this is what I am going to want to do and this is what I need to put my mind to.” That’s what I ended up doing.

Steve Harshman: Nobody wins championships by themselves at any level. And those guys were a really tight group … they’ll be friends for life. When you get that going it can be unstoppable.

Those guys kept out of the party scene, and I think Logan had a lot to do with that. What they did on the weekends is they spent the night at each other’s houses. I think the record at our house was 19 kids.

Anderson: A big part of who Logan is is who he surrounded himself with.

His sophomore year he played a lot of varsity minutes for us (in basketball), and it wasn’t because he scored a lot of points. It was the same thing on the football field where he wasn’t this out-of-this-world athlete who did a lot of things, but he always did what was asked of him.

Brown: Maybe this is more on my end, but I remember there was some animosity among us. Logan was someone that helped bring us together. He was the one that everyone just liked.

Cowboy tough

Wilson, along with Josh Harshman, signed to play football at the University of Wyoming in December of 2014 as part of the Cowboys’ Class of 2015. A three-time all-state selection at Natrona County, Wilson had always wanted to play at UW, the state’s only Division I program. That dream became a reality thanks to a game against Cheyenne East on Sept. 5, 2014.

Craig Bohl, UW head football coach: I went over and watched him play against Cheyenne East. Logan was matched up on a wide receiver, and I saw him come out of his break on the ball and just destroy the wide receiver, dislodged the ball. Right then, my sense was that we were going to be able to recruit him as an athlete and then move him to linebacker.

Trevor Wilson, Logan’s father: There was a play he made against East in Cheyenne, and Coach Bohl was there. I said, ‘If that doesn’t get him a scholarship, then he’s not going to get one. Bohl says to this day that was the play that triggered him to give Logan a scholarship.

Brown, who played football at Chadron State College: Playing a collegiate sport is a feat. And then to get to the professional league is another level. You can say, ‘I’m going to play in the NFL.’ And then you sit down and eat your cereal for breakfast. To play in a professional league takes so much time and so much work and dedication.

But if there was anyone that could get to that level out of us it was going to be him. And I say that with all honesty. If there was anyone that could do it, and had the capability and the work ethic and drive and the heart, it was him.

Anderson: Logan has never been a know-it-all. He listens so well. I would watch him on the sidelines at UW, and he would always make eye contact with his position coach. He absorbs so much, and you can tell he just wants to be the best he can be. It’s something that I hope other kids that have those ambition see because that’s what it’s all about. It’s learning from mistakes, having that next-play mentality and accepting criticism.

Wilson redshirted his first year at UW and moved into the starting lineup in 2016. He finished that season with 94 tackles and was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Aaron Bohl, UW linebackers coach: You saw a guy that was still feeling out how to play linebacker, and then as a spring went he just developed so much confidence. About halfway through that spring it was like, OK, you could get a guy that athletic, smart, he’s going to grow into something. After like our second game that season in 2017, (former UW) coach (Scottie) Hazleton, who obviously has coached pretty good linebackers at USC and Jacksonville, made the comment that Logan might be the best linebacker he had ever coached whenever it’s all said and done.

The next level

Wilson was taken by the Bengals with the 65th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cincinnati, which had won two games the previous year, improved to four wins during Wilson’s rookie season, when the Bengals made LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall selection.

Anderson: I remember sitting in his living room when he got drafted. Logan got a phone call, and it was Tennessee’s pick, and I think Kansas City came up on TV and we thought, “Holy cow! He’s going to the Super Bowl champs. This is insane.” But it was on a little bit of a delay, and we were disappointed because we wanted him to go to a winner.

But it worked out. It’s pretty cool to have him in orange and black again. It makes it easy on all us Natrona guys.

Wilson missed four games with an injury his rookie season, but still started two games and finished with 33 tackles and two interceptions.

This year, despite missing three games with an injury, Wilson still led the team with 100 tackles and four interceptions. His interception in the AFC divisional round game against the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans allowed the Bengals to drive down and kick the game-winning field goal at the end of regulation.

Trevor Wilson: I didn’t know he was going to be this great Division I athlete or play in the NFL. I thought in my heart he would be able to play at the college level, but I had no idea. I was optimistic because I knew he was going to work hard and I knew he was going to do the right things. But I never envisioned the career he had as a college athlete. And to take that to the professional level? Never in a million years.

He’s been around great friends and great coaches and great people his whole life, and that’s definitely been a part of this. He’s had a great supporting cast.

Steve Harshman: Even if he doesn’t make the tackle he’s in the frame. Our goal was always nine guys within five yards of the ball 90 percent of the time. You have to defeat a block, pursue at the right angle and then run like crazy to the tackle. It’s the whole attitude and effort thing we always talk about. It doesn’t take any athletic ability to have attitude and effort.

Anderson: He’s been so fortunate. When he went to UW he had Lucas Wacha as a mentor during his redshirt freshman year. And his rookie year at Cincinnati he had Josh Bynes. And in both situations, in his second year the keys to the defense were handed over to him.

It’s great that multiple people at multiple stops see that he’s capable of being the guy.

Wyoming proud

Wilson has always taken great pride in hailing from Wyoming. Throughout his two years with the Bengals, he has continued to wear Wyoming-related gear.

Craig Bohl: I believe this: Our whole state has a sense of pride. When he wears a Wyoming flag under his helmet and loves this state, it sends a message to the high school players in our state that, you know what, just because maybe you’re coming from a smaller, non-recruited area, it doesn’t mean that you can’t accomplish greatness.

Brown: I think Logan’s role is something that you can never understate. He always did everything with the mindset that he was going to do what was best for the state and for the program. That’s something that’s special and it’s something that people don’t forget.

Hagar: I hear him keep saying … There are two things I can control – attitude and effort. And I think that is really catching on here in Casper. There are so many Logan Wilson jerseys around. My son even has socks with Logan’s face on them.

He was put on that pedestal by the younger kids at NC. He paved the way for this is how we do it and we do it right. He’s a really good role model for kids.

Eklund: He came back with the NC varsity players and they talked with the kids. He talked about teamwork and about brotherhood, and how (his teammates) were his family. When they came back and talked all eyes were on them and you could have heard a pin drop.

Anderson: Every single day when he’s in Casper, you can find him at some field putting in the work. And it’s not something that people are going to know about or that he’s going to put out there. It’s the kind of work that nobody sees and it’s just constant. He knows that and he’s embraced that.

Today, that guy will be hoping to help the Bengals win their first Super Bowl title. Wilson will join Cheyenne Central’s Boyd Dowler (Green Bay Packers), Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Jerry Hill (Baltimore Colts), Greybull’s Brett Kiesel (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Evanston’s Brady Poppinga (Packers) as the only graduates from Wyoming high schools to play in the Super Bowl.

Gordie Haug, UW running backs coach and director of player personnel: It’s pretty awesome. We always felt like he was a pretty special kid, and when he got into that position of actually playing linebacker, we knew that was his spot. He was a quiet kid coming in and he had to really figure out how to be vocal with the aspect of calling out formations and calls and everything like that. He really matured fast and the sky’s the limit for him.

Bertagnole: Honestly, it feels ridiculous. It feels weird, because I was just talking with some guys and saying, “It feels like I just got here yesterday, but I’m about to be going in my fourth year of college football.” Now to be watching the one game that you look forward to in the NFL every year and seeing Logan, one of our past leaders and friends, playing in that game is definitely going to be surreal.

Brown: I think of some of those starting linebackers throughout and history, guys like Brian Uhrlacher and Ray Lewis ... These guys who have gone down in true fame and glory and have been in Super Bowls. And now one of my great friends is at that level is just surreal. It’s unbelievable in the most true sense.

