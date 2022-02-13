ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Spurriers sell house; state denies SilverLeaf; treasure hunter opens museum: Top 5 stories

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mPgH_0eDJwoUx00

The top story viewed at staugustine.com during the past week was the selling of Steve Spurrier's house on Crescent Beach.

Other top stories included the state rejecting a SilverLeaf expansion, a treasure hunter opening new museum, St. Johns County advances new development and St. Augustine will consider new mobility fee.

Here's a quick summary of the Top 5 stories of the past week:

Gators legend Steve Spurrier's Florida home sells

Steve Spurrier, former head football coach at the University of Florida, sold his five-bedroom home at 7630 A1A S. in Crescent Beach for $4,406,500 after 18 months on the market. The 7,723-square-foot waterfront house sits on 2.58 acres and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean

Gators legend Steve Spurrier's Florida home sells for $4.4 million, Feb. 7, Ashley Varese

State denies SilverLeaf development expansion

St. Johns County commissioners must reconsider a key part of the SilverLeaf development expansion that they approved in December. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity sent a letter to the county stating the Comprehensive Plan amendment must be submitted under a State Coordinated Review Process.

State denies SilverLeaf development expansion, plans must return to St. Johns County commission, Feb. 6, Sheldon Gardner

Treasure hunter displays collection in museum

Treasure hunter James Owens opened the St. Augustine Shipwreck Museum & Gallery in July to display items in his collection. Visitors can see items from the Atocha, including a large silver bar Owens recovered; and articles from the wreck of the S.S. Republic, a Civil War-ear steamship that sunk in 1865 while carrying silver and gold coins.

St. Augustine treasure hunter displays his collection in new museum, Feb. 6, Peter Willott

St. Johns County advances major development

St. Johns County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a request to rezone over 12 acres from Open Rural to Planned Unit Development for a 47-lot single-family home subdivision called Rolling Hills. Whitehurst voted against the proposal. The development is planned near Kings Estate Road and Old Moultrie Road.

St. Johns County development: Major development advances, workforce housing OK'd, Feb. 10, Sheldon Gardner

St. Augustine to consider mobility fee

St. Augustine commissioners are expected to hold the first of two votes on a citywide mobility plan and mobility fee on Monday night. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in The Alcazar Room of City Hall at 75 King St. People can attend or watch live at citystaugtv.com. For details, go to citystaug.com under Latest News & Updates.

St. Augustine to consider mobility fee on Monday, Feb. 12, Sheldon Gardner

