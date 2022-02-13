Two skiers killed in separate crashes at ski resort in Oregon, officials say

Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days. On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO