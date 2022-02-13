The Weekend File – The SD Legislature at the HalfWay Point.

We are now half way through the legislature’s 30-day session; it feels like it’s going too fast. As we’ve discussed before, in even-numbered years lawmakers meet for only 30 days to discuss budget issues and a handful of other specific topics the governor has authorized to add to the agenda. If proposed legislation doesn’t fall within those guidelines, and that’s judged by the House Rules and Order of Business Committee and the Senate Committees’ Committee, the legislation is pretty much dead on arrival. Only the Governor can bring it back. We’ll have more details on that process in today’s interview.

