Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Head To Super Bowl Party In 1st Photos Since Shooting After Concert

The couple kept solemn looks on their faces as they made their way to Drake’s Super Bowl party following the terrifying shooting the night before.

Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted for the first time since the terrifying shooting that occurred outside the pop star’s after concert party on Friday (February 11). The couple managed to look every inch the fashion icons as they kept solemn faces arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood the following day. The celeb-packed shindig at the Pacific Design Center was also reportedly attended by Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.

Justin led his gorgeous wife to Drake’s concert in a casual, yet super chic, wardrobe. He kept a low-profile in a white hoodie and dark blue track suit featuring white and green stripes. Showing off some bling with a few choice necklaces, Justin rocked a white tank top underneath. Hailey proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stole the spotlight in an all-black ensemble. The cover girl dared to impress in a velvet top with a plunging neckline and matching, oversized pants. Her trademark sandy blonde tressed were left long and loose with a part in the middle as she went virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The Hollywood It couple’s appearance came less than 24 hours after the shooting outside Justin’s party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims, according to NBC News. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s reps for a statement.

Justin was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. Other than Khloe, the afterparty guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Kendall Jenner, per TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out, followed by multiple gunshots. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.