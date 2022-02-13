ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Head To Super Bowl Party In 1st Photos Since Shooting After Concert

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHIWl_0eDJugMj00
BACKGRID

The couple kept solemn looks on their faces as they made their way to Drake’s Super Bowl party following the terrifying shooting the night before.

Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted for the first time since the terrifying shooting that occurred outside the pop star’s after concert party on Friday (February 11). The couple managed to look every inch the fashion icons as they kept solemn faces arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party in West Hollywood the following day. The celeb-packed shindig at the Pacific Design Center was also reportedly attended by Cardi B, Lizzo, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx among other A-listers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Vlb6_0eDJugMj00
Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin were spotted arriving to Drake’s Super Bowl party on February 11, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Justin led his gorgeous wife to Drake’s concert in a casual, yet super chic, wardrobe. He kept a low-profile in a white hoodie and dark blue track suit featuring white and green stripes. Showing off some bling with a few choice necklaces, Justin rocked a white tank top underneath. Hailey proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stole the spotlight in an all-black ensemble. The cover girl dared to impress in a velvet top with a plunging neckline and matching, oversized pants. Her trademark sandy blonde tressed were left long and loose with a part in the middle as she went virtually makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The Hollywood It couple’s appearance came less than 24 hours after the shooting outside Justin’s party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, where three victims — a 19-year-old male, 24-year-old male and 60-year-old male — were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital where they remain in stable condition. Rapper Kodak Black, 24, has been identified as one of the three victims, according to NBC News. The shooter or shooters are still on the loose and no arrests have been made, according to police. The incident is not gang related. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s reps for a statement.

Justin was hosting the star-studded Revolve afterparty at the L.A. hotspot following his earlier pre-Super Bowl performance at the Pacific Design Center. Other than Khloe, the afterparty guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Kendall Jenner, per TMZ. The outlet reports Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr. Nice Guy around 2:45 am when the fight broke out, followed by multiple gunshots. In a video obtained by TMZ, a large crowd is standing in the street when several people suddenly jump over a car and begin a brawl. Gunshots are heard seconds later, as the crowd begins screaming and dispersing.

Comments / 2

kristin Attaway
1d ago

She always dresses so nice he needs to get rid of sweatpants and street clothes to match her I would be embarrassed like bring with a little brother

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Looks Unrecognizable In Bizarre Ski Mask At Church With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber wore a bizarre mask over his face, while on his way to church with wife Hailey Baldwin in Beverly Hills. See the photo!. Ski season in Los Angeles? Justin Bieber, 27, wore a strange mask over his entire head on his way to church with wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, in Beverly Hills on January 26. The mask, which didn’t cover his mouth or nose, appeared to be covered with text in a white font that stood out over a black background. The singer also sported sunglasses over the eye holes of the mask, and a hoodie over his head just in case anyone didn’t get the memo that he did not want to be bothered.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Justin Bieber roasted for spending $1.29m on an NFT that's worth five times less

This week Justin Bieber shared his latest expensive purchase with his fans: a Bored Ape NFT. The Grammy winner showed off his 'lonely' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token which he purchased for 500 ethereum, worth $1.29M. He shared his NFT with his 219 million social media followers on Instagram and quoted his 2021 track "Lonely" in the caption of his post, presumably to show the inspiration behind his NFT.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Gunna
Person
Lizzo
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Drake
The Superficial

Justin Bieber’s Mom Hates Him

Looks like Justin had a great time with Selena while celebrating the new year. The “Baby” fame has been reportedly caught with Selena on a yacht celebrating New year’s. It seems like this news did not go well with Justin’s Mom, Pattie Mallette. Pattie keeps restrictions on this “Canadian singer” (I mean she is her baby after all). According to some inside reports, Pattie keeps closely monitors her son’s activities and makes decisions on her son’s behalf(that is what mothers are for). It seems that Mallette does not like Justin hanging out with Selena Gomez(we understand your concern, pattie). For those who don’t know, Pattie is also Justin’s manager, (so you know where it is pretty much coming from). While we understand Pattie’s concern, we can’t deny the fact that Justin is growing up, and he has every right to choose the person he wants to spend his time with. According to some reports, Pattie does not allow Justin to stay up after 10:30.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Icons#American Football#Super Bowl Party#The Nice Guy#Rapper Kodak Black#Nbc News
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Just Stepped In on Instagram to Clear Up the Latest Rumor About Her Love Life

If anyone wants to know what is happening in Khloé Kardashian’s love life, don’t go speculating on the internet — you might as well go straight to the source. The Good American founder chimed in on Instagram to clear up some interesting rumors on who she is reportedly dating. Comments by Celebs reposted an item from The KarJenners fan account, which alleged that Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey was pursuing the reality star. (See the post HERE.) “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumor That She’s Dating ‘Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star clapped back after a rumor started circulating that she’d started going out with the Netflix reality star. Khloe Kardashian wasted no time in putting a rumor that she was dating Harry Jowsey to rest! The 37-year-old reality star commented on a post from a KarJenner fan account on Thursday February 3, after it posted a screenshot of a rumor shared with the popular gossip account DeuxMoi. Khloe shared that it was “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE” that she was dating the 24-year-old Too Hot To Handle star.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Shooting Outside Justin Bieber Party Leaves Multiple People Wounded

At least three people were wounded early Saturday in a Los Angeles shooting that took place outside of a star-studded afterparty following a Justin Bieber show. TMZ reported that gunfire erupted outside the celebrity-packed bash at restaurant The Nice Guy around 2:45 a.m. According to TMZ, a fight involving rapper Kodak Black broke out and then gunshots could be heard, though it was unclear who the shooter was. The site also published video that appears to show part of the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Raps About Letting Pete Davidson ‘Have His Wife’ Kim Kardashian In Fresh Diss Song

Kanye West calls out ex Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson in a new rap song. He even brings up not being invited to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. Kanye West, 44, didn’t hold back about Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, in Fivio Foreign‘s new rap song “City of God,” which features Ye and Alicia Keys. Kanye took shots at his ex-wife’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live star on the track, amidst turmoil between the famous exes who share four children. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival / They act like they love me, they don’t even like you,” Ye sings.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy