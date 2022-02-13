ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two skiers killed in separate crashes at ski resort in Oregon, officials say

By Don Sweeney
Kansas City Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo skiers in their 60s died in separate crashes over two days at an Oregon ski resort, officials say. A 66-year-old man died Friday, Feb. 11, after crashing on Mount Bachelor near Bend, the...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Woman skier dies after crash at Eldora Mountain resort

A woman died Tuesday after she collided with a tree while skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, authorities said. The unidentified woman, 77, was on the Muleshoe Run at the resort — located at 2861 Lake Eldora Ski Road in unincorporated Boulder County — when she crashed, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
westsideconnect.com

Two killed in Highway 140 crash

A Las Vegas couple were killed in a collision with a big rig Tuesday afternoon at Interstate 5 and Highway 140 in Gustine. The names of the deceased have not been released and are pending family notification. The driver was a 68-year-old man from Las Vegas and his passenger was a 66-year-old woman from Las Vegas, according to the California Highway Patrol.
GUSTINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Miami Herald

Tugboat blocks 4-foot waves as man and dog stuck in boat are rescued in Oregon

A man was boating on an Oregon river with his dog when he struck a wing dam and started taking on large waves, deputies said. The 54-year-old was getting struck by 4-foot waves over the side of his boat Thursday, Jan. 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. There were high winds on the Columbia River, and the water was rough near Chinook Landing.
ACCIDENTS
OutThere Colorado

Rock collision kills skier at Colorado resort, county's fourth slopesport death in just 20 days

Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days. On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resort#Skiers#Traffic Accident#Bend#Mcclatchy News
610KONA

2 Dead From Two Separate Accidents; I-84 Closed off for Miles in NE Oregon Thursday Morning

(Richland, WA) — Two are dead in two separate accidents in the Richland area Thursday morning. It started with a fatal crash on Hwy 240 in the Horn Rapids area west of Richland. According to the Washington State Patrol, an eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a car headed west. One passenger from the pickup was pronounced dead. Two other people were critically injured. The man who died has been identified as 56-year-old Benedict Biegler of Yakima.
RICHLAND, WA
cbslocal.com

Teenage Skier Killed In Crash At Palisades Tahoe Identified As Scotty Lapp

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – A teenage boy was killed in a skiing accident at Palisades Tahoe ski resort over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, two teens, one on the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team, and another from the Olympic Valley Freestyle Team, were skiing on the Yellow Trail on the Alpine side of the resort when they collided, according to resort spokesperson Kat Walton.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
ABC4

Teen skier dies at Alta Ski Resort after collision

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – A teen skier has died after an accident at Alta Ski Area. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is a 14-year-old male. Alta Ski Patrol was alerted to the incident around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday. The fatal collision happened in the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue […]
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Missouri officials say 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two women in their 70s died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday afternoon near Harrisonville when a sport utility vehicle driver identified as 77-year-old Sandra Hammond, of Belton, mistakenly entered the southbound lanes of the interstate traveling north. Hammond’s SUV then hit another SUV, driven by 73-year-old Janna Dillon, of Clinton, head on. Investigators say both women died at the scene. The driver of a third SUV hit by the initial wreckage was not injured.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
Island Packet Online

Four killed in two separate crashes in same Midlands county, SC cops say

Four people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes in Lee County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. A driver and passenger died Friday in a wreck on Interstate 20, and less than two days later another driver and passenger were killed in an unrelated head-on collision, said Master Trooper David Jones.
LEE COUNTY, SC
Sacramento Bee

8 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Galt, Cosumnes fire officials says

Eight people were taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Galt, fire department officials said. At least three ambulances transported occupants involved in the crash, which happened near Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane, the Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department said in social media posts just before 4 p.m.
GALT, CA
The State

Columbia woman killed in head-on crash with tow truck, SC officials say

A Columbia woman was killed in a head-on crash involving an SUV and a tow truck. Jessica Rea, 35, died Monday, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. The two-vehicle collision happened at about noon near the intersection of Winnsboro Road and Wilson Circle, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Blythewood area of Richland County, between Monticello Road and Interstate 77.
COLUMBIA, SC
cilfm.com

Two killed in Alexander County crash

Two out of state residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Alexander County on Sunday. The accident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 3, south of Illinois Route 127. State Police say a pickup was northbound when he crossed the center line and struck a Mercedes-Benz. The driver...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
Rock Hill Herald

Two SC men killed in crash at Midlands ATV park, coroner says

Two South Carolina men were killed in a crash at a Midlands ATV park over the weekend, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Monday. On Saturday, Robert Bell IV, a 32-year-old from Little River, was driving an ATV at Carolina Adventure World with John Breeden III, a 46-year-old from Longs, on board as a passenger, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy