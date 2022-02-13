ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro shooting victim dies

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL4xC_0eDJtIPc00

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 has learned one of two victims in a Wednesday shooting has died.

Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer confirmed the victim, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Paul Osmer, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the shooting inside Scooters Sports Grill. Osmer died at the hospital on Saturday, February 12.

4 injured after utility truck overturns in Colbert County

Scottsboro Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting, where police said a second victim was treated at the scene and released.

Scooters owner Mark Bangs talked to News 19 the day after the shooting, calling the incident “very, very unusual,” and adding that the restaurant’s security video has been turned over to authorities as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Scottsboro, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Huntsville Hospital#Scooters Sports Grill#News 19#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy