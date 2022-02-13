Scottsboro shooting victim dies

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 has learned one of two victims in a Wednesday shooting has died.

Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer confirmed the victim, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Paul Osmer, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the shooting inside Scooters Sports Grill. Osmer died at the hospital on Saturday, February 12.

Scottsboro Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting, where police said a second victim was treated at the scene and released.

Scooters owner Mark Bangs talked to News 19 the day after the shooting, calling the incident “very, very unusual,” and adding that the restaurant’s security video has been turned over to authorities as part of the investigation.

