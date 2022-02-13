ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Driver flown to UPMC Altoona following Jefferson County crash

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash that occurred on I-80 in Brookville Borough Friday.

The driver was heading east on I-80 in the left lane when they tried to pass a car, according to state police in DuBois. The driver lost control of the car and ended up crossing back into the right lane, hitting the other vehicle’s fuel tank.

Upon impact, the driver entered back into the left lane and struck a guardrail with the front end. After hitting the guardrail, the car traveled across both lanes before coming to a rest against the guardrail in the right lane.

The driver’s passenger was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Brookville, and the driver was flown to UPMC Altoona. Both face suspected minor injuries, police said.

The driver’s car was heavily damaged, though the other car involved faced minor damage.

Brookville Fire Department assisted on scene.

