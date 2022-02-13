ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two skiers killed in separate crashes at ski resort in Oregon, officials say

By Don Sweeney
Biloxi Sun Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo skiers in their 60s died in separate crashes over two days at an Oregon ski resort, officials say. A 66-year-old man died Friday, Feb. 11, after crashing on Mount Bachelor near Bend, the...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
westsideconnect.com

Two killed in Highway 140 crash

A Las Vegas couple were killed in a collision with a big rig Tuesday afternoon at Interstate 5 and Highway 140 in Gustine. The names of the deceased have not been released and are pending family notification. The driver was a 68-year-old man from Las Vegas and his passenger was a 66-year-old woman from Las Vegas, according to the California Highway Patrol.
GUSTINE, CA
OutThere Colorado

77-year-old skier third guest to die at Colorado resort this season

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, another skier has died at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort – the third death at the Nederland-area resort this season. On February 8, at about 2:26 PM, authorities were called to the mountain on the report of a female that was not conscious or breathing following a collision with a tree. The accident occurred on Muleshoe Run, which is expert-rated. ...
NEDERLAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
OutThere Colorado

Rock collision kills skier at Colorado resort, county's fourth slopesport death in just 20 days

Another skier has died in Colorado's Summit County – the fourth slopesport death in the county in just 20 days. On February 9, Pennsylvania resident David Vasserman, 21, lost control and hit a rock at Copper Mountain, resulting in his death. He was skiing in the Copper Bowl area at the time of the accident and was wearing a helmet. Copper Bowl is most double-black terrain, with a few black diamond runs. Many obstacles can exist in this area, which can be seen on the Copper Mountain website here.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Gazette

Woman skier dies after crash at Eldora Mountain resort

A woman died Tuesday after she collided with a tree while skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, authorities said. The unidentified woman, 77, was on the Muleshoe Run at the resort — located at 2861 Lake Eldora Ski Road in unincorporated Boulder County — when she crashed, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resort#Skiers#Traffic Accident#Bend#Mcclatchy News
Miami Herald

Tugboat blocks 4-foot waves as man and dog stuck in boat are rescued in Oregon

A man was boating on an Oregon river with his dog when he struck a wing dam and started taking on large waves, deputies said. The 54-year-old was getting struck by 4-foot waves over the side of his boat Thursday, Jan. 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. There were high winds on the Columbia River, and the water was rough near Chinook Landing.
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Teenage Skier Killed In Crash At Palisades Tahoe Identified As Scotty Lapp

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – A teenage boy was killed in a skiing accident at Palisades Tahoe ski resort over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, two teens, one on the Palisades Tahoe Big Mountain Competition Team, and another from the Olympic Valley Freestyle Team, were skiing on the Yellow Trail on the Alpine side of the resort when they collided, according to resort spokesperson Kat Walton.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
ABC4

Teen skier dies at Alta Ski Resort after collision

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – A teen skier has died after an accident at Alta Ski Area. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is a 14-year-old male. Alta Ski Patrol was alerted to the incident around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday. The fatal collision happened in the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue […]
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
WESH

Construction worker killed in 4-vehicle Orlando crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers are investigating following a tragic crash inside a road construction zone on Narcoossee Road early Monday. “Very violent collision, we'll be reconstructing to see if speed played a factor in this. But it's a reminder for drivers, especially at night when there's a lot of construction going on, when there are lane shifts and lane closures, to be paying attention," FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes said.
ORLANDO, FL
centraloregondaily.com

Skier dies on Mt. Bachelor; 2nd death in 2 days at the resort

For the second time in two days, a skier has died after a crash on Mt. Bachelor. The ski area issued a statement late Saturday night. “At approximately 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to a skier injury. “Upon assessing the skier’s injuries, Ski Patrol...
BEND, OR
abc17news.com

Missouri officials say 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two women in their 70s died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday afternoon near Harrisonville when a sport utility vehicle driver identified as 77-year-old Sandra Hammond, of Belton, mistakenly entered the southbound lanes of the interstate traveling north. Hammond’s SUV then hit another SUV, driven by 73-year-old Janna Dillon, of Clinton, head on. Investigators say both women died at the scene. The driver of a third SUV hit by the initial wreckage was not injured.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
610KONA

2 Dead From Two Separate Accidents; I-84 Closed off for Miles in NE Oregon Thursday Morning

(Richland, WA) — Two are dead in two separate accidents in the Richland area Thursday morning. It started with a fatal crash on Hwy 240 in the Horn Rapids area west of Richland. According to the Washington State Patrol, an eastbound pickup truck crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a car headed west. One passenger from the pickup was pronounced dead. Two other people were critically injured. The man who died has been identified as 56-year-old Benedict Biegler of Yakima.
RICHLAND, WA
Middletown Press

Two hospitalized after Westport 3-car crash, fire official says

WESTPORT — Two people were taken to Norwalk Hospital Thursday morning following a three-vehicle accident on the westbound side of the Post Road, a fire official said. Assistant Fire Chief Brett Kirby said firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to the area near Marion Road, where they found two of the vehicles with major damage.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy