Two skiers killed in separate crashes at ski resort in Oregon, officials say

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two women in their 70s died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday afternoon near Harrisonville when a sport utility vehicle driver identified as 77-year-old Sandra Hammond, of Belton, mistakenly entered the southbound lanes of the interstate traveling north. Hammond’s SUV then hit another SUV, driven by 73-year-old Janna Dillon, of Clinton, head on. Investigators say both women died at the scene. The driver of a third SUV hit by the initial wreckage was not injured.
