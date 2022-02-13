Rangers recall Zac Jones

The Rangers are going to be connected to every single possible trade target this year. It’s the nature of having clear roster holes and enough cap space to buy a small country. The nuance missed is that the Rangers, while needing a defense piece, don’t need to sell the farm to address that need. The Rangers best trade chips should not be used for a defenseman that will play third pair minutes at even strength, not play on the powerplay, and maybe see some penalty kill time. The Rangers best trade chips should be used to address their biggest need: consistent offense.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO