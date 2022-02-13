ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Snow through afternoon before conditions improve

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

Snow is hitting the Hudson Valley, but the wet weather will be clearing out by early afternoon. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible.

The snow will become intermittent this afternoon and conditions should begin to improve.

Valentine's Day will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid-20s. A warm-up is expected by the middle of the week.

TODAY : Snow tapers down this afternoon. Total accumulations 1-3 inches possible. High 32.

TONIGHT : Mainly cloudy and cold. A few snow showers. Low 15.

MONDAY : A frigid start to the day. Partly cloudy. High 26.

EXTENDED FORECAST : A roller coaster ride of temperatures this week. A cold start with highs not even making the freezing point on Monday, then followed by upper-50s midweek. Rain likely late Thursday into Friday.

