ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Blending the old with the new, Toyota designs manual transmissions for electric cars

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing like the feel of a manual transmission. The level of control it offers is unparalleled. Many fans of this type of transmission want to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) for the many obvious benefits but resist giving up the feel and power of driving with a manual...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 3

Related
CarBuzz.com

8 Most Dependable American Cars

When average Joe and Jenny think of the most reliable cars, they tend to think Toyota or Honda, or maybe Mercedes or Volkswagen. American cars don't immediately spring to mind. American trucks do, perhaps, but less so sedans and crossovers. However, America has made - and does make - some remarkably dependable cars. Under the banner of "cars" here, we are going to include crossovers and SUVs, but we'll leave trucks for another day. To figure this out, we're cross-referencing a variety of reliability indexes and looking at use cases that have demonstrated how dependable a vehicle can be. Of course, there's no guarantee any vehicle will run trouble-free for 200,000+ miles, but we're convinced that these American cars all have a great shot. Bear in mind that some of the cars listed below are only available as second-hand buys, as a couple of them are no longer in production.
CARS
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
InsideHook

What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Is driving an electric vehicle better for the environment than driving a gasoline-powered one? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some unexpected questions about the effect that electric vehicles can have on the environment, especially with sales of EVs growing around the world. A new article...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Design#Manual Transmissions#Vehicles#Bzforums Com#Ev#Mt
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What Ram's Electric Truck Will Be Called

It's already common knowledge that Stellantis is getting to work on an electrified Ram 1500 EV truck to take on the likes of the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. CarBuzz has discovered a new submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and subsequent filings with the Mexican trademark office (IMPI) and Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) from the company, giving us an idea of what this product might land up being called.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
Telegraph

Here are the best new cars for 2022, according to Autotrader

On Wednesday, third-party car listings brand Autotrader released its list of Best New Cars for 2022, examining more than 300 models available and determining a list of 12 new vehicles. With computer chip shortages, shoppers may have to wait a little longer to get the specific car they have in...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

A New Ford Patent Could Actually Save the Manual Transmission

The increasing rarity of manual transmissions in new cars is increasingly alarming to motoring enthusiasts. Ford has recently patented an idea for a new transmission that has a gear shifter like any manual driver should know, but this one won’t need a clutch. Ford seems to think this will increase the desirability of manual transmission cars and trucks in the future.
CARS
Top Speed

Do Electric Cars Use Oil? - gallery

While it is true that EVs have lesser moving parts and requires lesser maintainance compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle. It absolutely doesn't mean that an EV doesn't require routine maintaining as with any other vehicle. Take motor-oil for instance, you probably know that it needs to be replaced after...
CARS
Motorious

1958 Chevy Apache Truck Is A Fantastic Utility For Your Collection

This is possibly the coolest classic truck to hit the road in recent years as it boasts plenty of performance and style to match. Classic Chevrolet trucks are the most incredible vehicles on the used and collector cars market because of the vast engine options, classic style, and crazy color schemes. These steel-bodied masterpieces have shot up in popularity over the last few years because of the growing interest in vintage automobiles. Trucks are particularly effective vehicles as they combine the utility of a truck with the style and antiquity of a classic car. This particular truck is a fantastic vehicle for any automotive enthusiast who seeks a little more carrying capacity and performance while still providing plenty of benefits of a classic car.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy