When it comes to shopping for home linens, we have a laundry list of things that make for the perfect sheets or towels. While we want quality, style, and comfort, we're also becoming more conscious about the materials we put in our home and on our bodies. That's why even though we were already big fans of Parachute, we couldn't be more excited about its latest launch. The brand's honoring a major sustainability pledge this year by making it a goal to become Certified Climate Neutral by April 2022. Part of this commitment is about becoming dedicated to making premium quality materials that are certifiably safe and made ethically.

