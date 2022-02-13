ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NHS hospital doctor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting child patient

By Laurie Churchman
 1 day ago

Police have launched an investigation into allegations of child abuse at an NHS hospital after a doctor was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

The 34-year-old was arrested in December after the parents of two girls aged seven and 15 made complaints about his conduct at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Staffordshire Police have reportedly since launched a major review with the NHS which will look into his conduct at the hospital, as well as Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, where he was working when the allegations emerged last year.

Officers are sifting through hundreds of patient records, and have identified nine potential child victims and 109 cases of concern, according to The Sunday Times . It is understood vulnerable adults’ files are also being examined.

The doctor was excluded from Russells Hall Hospital, where he was working in A&E and obstetrics and gynaecology, in March last year. He was suspended by the General Medical Council in October.

Concerns were first raised over the doctor’s conduct nearly four years ago.

In 2018 he was suspended from seeing patients at Royal Stoke University Hospital for about a year after parents complained over his examination of their vulnerable daughter. He was allowed to return to work after the police closed its investigation.

A representative for the doctor told The Sunday Times that he has denied any wrongdoing.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: “A 34-year-old man from the West Midlands was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in December 2021. He was released on bail with conditions pending further inquiries.”

The force is reviewing its investigation into the same suspect in 2018, when it said there was “insufficient evidence to take further action”.

In December it referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which said Staffordshire officers “should continue to deal with the matter.” But the watchdog added the force should refer itself again if it finds “any conduct issues concerning their officers”.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said it was assisting Staffordshire Police in its investigation, and both patients and guardians with concerns could contact its helpline on 01782 672540.

Julian Hobbs, medical director at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, told The Independent : “The individual no longer works at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust. We are working closely with Staffordshire Police and cannot make any further comment at present.”

The General Medical Council said it could not comment on an ongoing police investigation.

