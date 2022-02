A reporter for The Associated Press got into a heated exchange with State Department spokesman Ned Price and demanded evidence to support the administration's accusation that the Kremlin is plotting an elaborate false flag attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia could use as a pretext to take military action against its neighbor. The Pentagon and the State Department said the scheme includes production of a graphic propaganda video that would show staged explosions and use corpses and actors depicting grieving mourners. The U.S. has not provided detailed information backing up the claims. At the State Department briefing Thursday, AP reporter Matt Lee pressed Price over what evidence the U.S. government has to make such claims.

