ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police arrest protesters who remained at U.S.-Canada bridge

By admin
wdet.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital,...

wdet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold near Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebMD

Canadian Police Move to Break Trucker Bridge Blockade

Feb. 12, 2021 -- Police in Windsor, Ontario, acted Saturday morning to remove a trucker-led protest over COVID-19 safety measures that blocked traffic on the Ambassador Bridge, a major border crossing between the United States and Canada. ABC News reported that many protesters began driving away as police approached not...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Montana State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Paris police ban threatened blockades by virus protesters

PARIS — (AP) — Paris police on Thursday banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions, in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing “risks of trouble to public order,” the Paris police department banned protests aimed at “blocking the capital” from Friday through Monday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Canada trucker protest - live: Protesters remain on Ambassador bridge in standoff with police

A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
wdet.org

Canadian judge orders end to Ambassador Bridge blockade

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production. It was not...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens

Canadian officials reopened a major U.S.-Canada border crossing on Sunday night that's been blockaded by protesters for six days, but warned non-essential travel "is not advised." The big picture: Canadian police arrested roughly 12 people Sunday as they moved to dispel the remains of the demonstration, which began as a...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S#Protest#Ap#Canadian#Windsorpolice
wdet.org

How anti-vaccine protests in Ottawa sparked Windsor demonstrations

The protests have been building up in Windsor Essex over mask and vaccine mandates and lockdown measures, CBC Windsor News reporter Chris Ensing says. What started as a protest against vaccine mandates morphed into something else. It turned into a traffic jam, a trade blockade of pickups and semi-trucks driven by their anti-mandate owners, shutting down truck traffic at the Ambassador Bridge for another day.
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police clear way to key US-Canada bridge, but still closed

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.
NFL
wdet.org

Ambassador Bridge protest impacting auto industry

About 100 protesters unhappy with Canadian COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates for people entering the country have shut down the bridge since Monday. About one-quarter of all trade between Canada and the U.S. goes across the Ambassador and much of it is for the auto industry. . The Ambassador Bridge remains...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
deadlinedetroit.com

The Trucks are Gone from the Ambassador Bridge, but Some Protesters Remain

► Saturday afternoon updates: As noon approached, the pickup and semis were gone from the Ambassador Bridge, but hundreds of demonstrators remained on foot to protest despite the large police presence, the Detroit Free Press reports. The bridge remained closed for traffic. So far, things have been peaceful. ► Update,...
DETROIT, MI
AFP

Canadian protesters out in force again, key bridge still blocked

Canadian demonstrators led by truckers angry over Covid-19 restrictions defied police and kept occupying a key bridge Saturday, while thousands more rallied in the capital as a two-week-old protest showed no signs of abating. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests that are now spreading around the globe, including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the United States. The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy