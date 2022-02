How different would the 2021 season have been for the Carolina Panthers had they managed to secure the services of quarterback Matthew Stafford?. This was certainly a case of what might have been for the Carolina Panthers. After the Detroit Lions decided to part ways with quarterback Matthew Stafford in the trade market, the organization swooped in with an offer that included the No. 8 overall selection and Teddy Bridgewater in an attempt to land the former No. 1 overall selection – which was reportedly accepted by the NFC North team as they looked to rebuild under new head coach Dan Campbell.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO