ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

By David Lawder, Katharine Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS42F_0eDJPfnl00

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin -- a major military action could begin -- by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" when asked about the possible Wednesday timing.

"We will defend every inch of NATO territory, every inch of Article Five territory and Russia we think fully understands that message," Sullivan said in a separate interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

Ukraine is not part of the NATO alliance.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also on Sunday declined to confirm reports on the Wednesday timing.

"I'm not in a position to confirm those reports," Kirby said during an interview on "Fox News Sunday".

Kirby also said a Russian military action could take place any day.

"And again, these assessments are coming from a variety of sources. And not, not exclusively just inside intelligence, but also what we're seeing in plain sight," Kirby said. "More than 100,000 troops now continue to be arrayed against Ukraine's border."

Their comments came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at trying to resolve the West's standoff with Moscow over Ukraine to avoid military action.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, was due to speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.

Both Sullivan and Kirby repeated warnings for Americans to leave Ukraine.

"What we've seen just in the last 10 days or so is an acceleration of that buildup and movement of Russian forces of all varieties, closer to the border with Ukraine, in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly," Sullivan said.

He added that the United States and its allies "will defend NATO territory, we will impose costs on Russia," in the event of a Russian attack.

Reporting by David Lawder and Katharine Jackson; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 91

Justloo New
1d ago

Russia has a right to their own military exercises in their boundaries Just like any other nation they got to keep their military in tune and the media and Joe Biden‘s administration is making a big fuss out of nothing.

Reply(17)
34
Liberals R. Commies
1d ago

this is all psychological warfare. Look up Psyops....psychological operations. The U.S. government is really good at waging this warfare in others and its own citizens.

Reply(5)
15
Frank2024
1d ago

Let's just hope the Russians don't come across our wide open unprotected Southern border, while Biden protects Ukraine's border.

Reply(4)
16
Related
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nato#Russian#Cnn#Cbs#Pentagon
mediaite.com

Tulsi Gabbard Claims Biden and NATO ‘Actually Want Russia to Invade Ukraine’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she thinks the Biden administration wants Russia to invade Ukraine so that it has an excuse to impose “draconian” sanctions. Russia’s military has amassed along its border with Ukraine for weeks as international leaders have become increasingly concerned that Vladimir Putin will order an invasion. Tensions have escalated to such a point that on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Americans in Ukraine to leave within 48 hours.
FOREIGN POLICY
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
POLITICS
The Week

Russia 'will not capture' any of Ukraine's cities, Ukrainian defense minister says

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Saturday he believes the country's military is capable of fending off a Russian invasion, CNN reported. "Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there will be no repeat of 2014. The aggressor will not capture either Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, or any other city," Reznikov said in a statement, adding that the "armed forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
mediaite.com

‘It Doesn’t Take Much to Slit the Throat of a Russian Soldier’: Fox News Reporter Predicts ‘Brutal’ Slog If Russia Invades Ukraine

Fox News’ national security correspondent predicted Russia would be in for a “brutal” occupation of Ukraine in the event Russia invades the country. Jennifer Griffin stated that the Russian military might “get drained” in a prolonged occupation, just as it did in Afghanistan after invading and occupying that country for a decade.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy