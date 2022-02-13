ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Concord, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect in an attempted burglary was shot and killed by an officer in Concord early Sunday morning at a Modern Nissan dealership, according to Concord police.

Police said a Concord officer discovered the suspect trying to steal a car at the dealership on Concord Parkway South around 5 a.m. while on routine patrol.

Officials said the officer gave the suspect multiple verbal commands to stop what he was doing.

The suspect refused to cooperate and a physical confrontation took place.

Police said the officer then discharged his department-issued handgun, shooting the suspect.

Responding officers provided aid to the suspect until Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services arrived.

EMS transported the suspect to Atrium Health Cabarrus, where he was treated and later pronounced dead.

The identity of the suspect is being held until the suspect’s family is notified.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

The officer has been temporarily placed on administrative duty.

