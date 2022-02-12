ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Daboll Takes 2 More Former Bills Staff to the Giants

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Au36J_0eDJBTez00

(WBEN Buffalo) The New York Giants added two linebacker coaches to Brian Daboll’s staff and made three other moves Saturday.

New York hired John Egorugwu to coach the inside linebackers and Drew Wilkins to handle the outside linebackers.

The team also hired Christian Jones as an offensive assistant and Mark Loecher as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Ryan Hollern, formerly chief of staff for the coaches, has moved to the player personnel department as the college scouting coordinator.

Daboll announced his three coordinators and the majority of his coaching staff Friday. Among his hires is the first women coach in team history. Laura Young will be the director of coaching operations, coordinating and organizing practices, as well as game day operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IDH3_0eDJBTez00
Laura Young poses for a photo in 2019, when Young was on the staff of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. Photo credit (AP File photo

Egorugwu was the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt last season. He spent the previous four year with the Buffalo Bills, the last three as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach.

Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator the past four seasons before being hired by the Giants to replace Joe Judge.

Wilkins spent the previous 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last 10 working with new Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Egorugwu also worked the Ravens and knows Martindale.

Jones spent the previous three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, while Loecher worked for the Broncos last season.

