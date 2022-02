With a full moon overheard and temperatures in the mid 40s, nearly 200 guests like Kit Sawers and her daughter/Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Deb Annie Sawers, James Leffler, Barbara and Don Averitt, Marena and Roger Gault and Sara Lee and Stan Gardner arrived at the driveway leading to Lisa and Clay Cooley’s estate on Sunday, December 19. The win by the Cowboys over the Giants just hours before warmed their spirits waiting for the golf carts to transport them to the mansion decked out in white lights. The occasion was the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s Debutante Presentation Soiree.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO