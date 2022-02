Keanu Reeves has been working with Netflix on a couple of connected personal projects, and he recently offered updates on how they are progressing. While speaking to Collider back in October, Reeves opened up about the separate animated and live-action adaptations of his current comic book series, BRZRKR. The beloved actor said that Netflix has been "very cool" and are going to let him and his producers "do an R-rated story." He also explained that his "ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they'll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO