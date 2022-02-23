Prince George's County Police Arrests Suspect in Domestic-Related Homicide in Landover

.

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a recent domestic-related fatal shooting in Landover. The suspect is 31-year-old Marcus Mitchell of Landover. He is charged with fatally shooting 29-year-old Remi Howell of no fixed address.

On February 5, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm, officers responded to the 7900 block of Oxman Road to conduct a welfare check. The victim was located outside near a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mitchell and Howell had previously been involved in a relationship. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Mitchell is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.