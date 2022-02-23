Prince George's County Police Arrests Suspect in Connection With Fatal Shooting in the City of Bowie

.

The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the City of Bowie in early January. The suspect is 18-year-old Nekole Sanders of Bowie. He’s charged with murdering 24-year-old Eugene Kelly Gray of Bowie.

On January 9, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, patrol officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to the 15400 block of Empress Way for the report of a shooting. The decedent was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

Sanders is charged with first degree murder and related charges.