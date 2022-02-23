ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Prince George's County Police Arrests Suspect in Connection With Fatal Shooting in the City of Bowie

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zc6G2_0eDInSmN00
.

The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in the City of Bowie in early January. The suspect is 18-year-old Nekole Sanders of Bowie. He’s charged with murdering 24-year-old Eugene Kelly Gray of Bowie.

On January 9, 2022, at approximately 7:50 pm, patrol officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to the 15400 block of Empress Way for the report of a shooting. The decedent was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

Sanders is charged with first degree murder and related charges.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
Reuters

Biden vows 'severe sanctions' on Russia by U.S. and allies

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities. Biden said he spoke with Ukrainian...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy