Bloods Gang Member Sentenced for Illegal Firearm Sales in Virginia

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced recently to 2 years in prison for trafficking firearms in a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

According to court documents, on February 11, 2021, Tyereis Smith, 19, along with Jhaimeek Carter, 19, also of Virginia Beach, illegally sold an Honor Guard 9-millimeter pistol, a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle, and a Bay State 12-gauge sawed off shotgun in exchange for money. In the two weeks that followed, Smith was involved in the sale of two additional firearms, one of which was sold to a convicted felon.

On March 28, 2021, Virginia Beach Police executed search warrants on Smith’s and Carter’s residences. In Smith’s apartment, they found marijuana, digital scales, and ammunition. In Carter’s apartment, they recovered crack cocaine, ammunition, and a firearm.

Smith is a law enforcement-confirmed member of Bounty Hunter Watts, a set of the Bloods gang. Carter is also gang-affiliated and was sentenced to 30 months in prison on January 25.