Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Stars Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck’s Complete Relationship Timeline

By Shelby Stivale
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Finding love online! Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck went from friends to lovers and proved that their relationship is the real thing.

The “Be Happy” songstress first sparked romance rumors with the former Sway House member in August 2020, shortly after confirming her split from fellow internet star Griffin Johnson . Even though it appeared that things were heating up between them, both D’Amelio and Beck denied being more than friends at the time.

Despite their denial, fans were convinced there was something more going on between the TikTok stars — especially after they shared a steamy kiss in the September 2020 music video for D’Amelio’s “Be Happy (Remix).”

"I'm a very awkward person, and I had this scene, like up close and personal to a boy," she explained on an episode of her and Charli D’Amelio ’s “2 Chix” podcast at the time . "I picked him because I'm friends with him and I just thought it would be easier than some random boy, because I definitely would not be able to do that."

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2020, nearly one month after making things official. Beck revealed during an interview with AwesomenessTV that he and D’Amelio are “dating.”

“Dixie’s amazing, she’s an awesome girl!” the former soccer star said at the time. “It’s been really fun, and I’m excited for the future with her.”

Later that same month, Beck revealed how he asked D’Amelio to officially be his girlfriend .

“So, basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles,” Beck shared in a YouTube video at the time. “I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there — and she knew what was happening, I think. Then, I just popped the question.”

After going public, D’Amelio was still wary about showing so much of her personal life online, but she’s “gradually” become more comfortable when it comes to granting her followers access to her and Beck’s relationship.

“He’s very romantic and kind of caused me to be a little more romantic, which wasn’t usually like me, so it’s really nice getting to open up,” the Connecticut native shared during an April 2021 episode of her YouTube series, The Early Late Night Show .

Although Beck wasn’t prominently featured on D’Amelio and her family’s September 2021 Hulu series, The D’Amelio Show , he appeared in a few scenes and even took the “One Whole Day” musician on a romantic beach date for the cameras.

“If you think of the perfect boyfriend in a movie, it’s him,” D’Amelio gushed during one of her confessionals during the show.

Keep scrolling for Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck’s complete relationship timeline:

People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

