BetRivers Promo Code | Claim the brilliant sign up offer | October 2022

The BetRivers promo code is NYPBONUS for October 2022. New customers can claim a sign-up bonus up to $500 when they sign up to BetRivers.

Already have an account with BetRivers? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and betting apps .

BetRivers NY Promo Code NYPBONUS BetRivers Promo 2nd chance bet up to $500! BetRivers Promo Code T&C’s 21+ New Users Only. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV. Full T&C’s apply BetRivers Casino Promo Code No code required BetRivers Casino Promo Up to $250 First Deposit Match BetRivers Casino Promo T&CS 21+, New Users only. Available in NJ, MI, PA & WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

Check out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

By using the BetRivers Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a sign up bonus up to $500 when you sign up to their sports betting site .

BetRivers sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim, and with a healthy amount of free bets to play with, this gives new customers the best start to their betting life with BetRivers

Click above to use the BetRivers bonus code NYPBONUS

Be sure to read the T&C’s of the offer

Enter and validate your details

When asked to enter a promo code, make sure to enter NYPBONUS

Make your initial deposit of up to $250 and place your first real-money wager

Once deposited, your deposit-match will be in your account within 72 hours

You must use the bonus funds within 30 days of it being awarded, otherwise it will expire.

BetRivers launched online sports betting in 2019, and has established legality in a number of states since then. You can play with BetRivers in the following states:

The long wait for online sports betting launch in Arizona is over, and BetRivers is one of the first brands in line to become available to AZ bettors. While the exact date of BetRivers’s launch in the state is unknown, the website is expected to go live sometime in the fall of 2021.

Check out the best Arizona Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers Colorado online sportsbook is designed with casual bettors in mind. This is because you can place small bets at first as you find your betting feet. Banking options are convenient and plentiful, with the most popular PayPal warmly welcomed.

The market depth really stands out at BetRivers Colorado as they offer all the core sports, as well as some more obscure ones like darts and handball. There is also a variety of betting options and boosted odds to explore.

Check out the best Colorado Sports Betting Sites

Residents and visitors to Illinois can sign up at the BetRivers Illinois online sportsbook and can take advantage of their offerings. Thanks to the Sports Wagering Act, which became law in June 2019, sports betting is 100% legal in the state, and BetRivers has already made a grand entrance.

Read about the best Illinois Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers was one of the first sportsbooks to become legal in the state of Indiana. If you’re looking for out-of-this-world promotions and a great rewards program, then BetRivers Indiana sportsbook is for you. Of course there are lots of other sites that offer bonuses too, such as the current Sporting Index promo code, if you are in a state where BetRivers is not yet live.

Find out about the best Indiana Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers sportsbook is live and legal in the state of Iowa. However, for the time being, only sports betting is legal, and there are no state-regulated online casinos in Iowa. The consolation, though, is that you can still take advantage of the BetRivers iRush Rewards program and the fantastic sportsbook.

Check out the best Iowa Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers casino and sportsbook is live in the state of Michigan. Sports bettors and casino gamers can now take advantage of the best of both worlds. Not only do they both offer an intuitive and user-friendly gaming platform, but users who enjoy betting on the go can take advantage of the BetRivers sportsbook app to place bets and play casino games anywhere and at any time.

Read about all the best Michigan Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers Sportsbook launched in New York along with the other books in the first wave in January 2022. They join an exclusive list of operators in the Empire State, Like other states, you don’t have to be a resident of NY to bet with BetRivers New York. The only limitation is that you cannot wager on college sports teams from New York, or on any College Sports event taking place in New York.

Check out the best New York Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers online casino and BetRivers sportsbook is now legal and live in the state of Pennsylvania. When playing at BetRivers casino in Pennsylvania, you can take advantage of the various slots and selection of table games on either the desktop site or the mobile app. When it comes to the BetRivers sportsbook, you can take advantage of a variety of betting markets and some of the best odds on the market.

Read about the best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

BetRivers online sportsbook is live in Virginia and is one of the most rapidly growing brands in the state. Some of the advantages you can expect at the Virginia online sportsbook include professional sports betting options, including NFL, MLB, NBA, UFC, NASCAR, NCAA and more, as well as less popular sports like cricket, rugby, and table tennis. You can also take in the real-life action and watch live-streamed events.

Read about the best Virginia Sports Betting Sites

Operational in nine states, there is still some way to go for BetRivers to compete with the coverage of states that operators such as FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM possess. West Virginia is set for a launch in the coming months, having recently launched in New York.

The English Premier League has thrown up some fantastic results in the previous weeks, none more so that Manchester City’s 6-3 win over rivals Manchester United. This weekend, league-leaders Arsenal take on Liverpool, and Tottenham travel to Brighton.

Major League Baseball reaches playoff season, and a picture for Wildcard Weekend is forming. Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals will all be playing on opening night, with their opposition yet to be confirmed.

The NFL continues, with a Week Five slate which is mouthwatering. Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts get the action started on Thursday Night, in an all AFC matchup. New York Jets take on Miami Dolphins, and Joe Burrow goes head to head with Lamar Jackson as the Ravens face the Bengals.

Formula One heads to Japan, giving Max Verstappen a chance to clinch the World Championship. There was joy for his teammate, Sergio Perez, in Singapore as he came home to take the victory, followed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Once you’ve claimed your new-customer offer, there are plenty of brilliant existing promotions available which are available for all existing customers of BetRivers.

21+. T&Cs apply.

Place a $25 wager on a same-game parlay for any MLB match this Saturday and receive a $10 free bet to use on any sport.

21+. T&Cs apply.

During different sports seasons, BetRivers offer profit boosts on NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and College sports games. Usually these boosts are on parlay bets, allowing players to boost the regular odds of a particular bet.

21+. T&Cs apply.

One of the best aspects of BetRivers Sportsbook is their lucrative VIP programme. Simply put, players earn loyalty points for every wager placed on the sportsbook, or the casino.

The more points earned, the more levels you move up, and players then unlock promotions, bonuses, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and free bets.

If you’re going to be loyal to one sportsbook, then opting in to the BetRivers loyalty program is a great call, and has huge long term benefits.



21+. T&Cs apply.

BetRivers has a unique refer a friend bonus, which differs from other sportsbooks schemes. Instead of receiving a standard flat rate bonus, the referring bettor quite literally spins a wheel to determine their bonus.

The friend you refer does not receive a bonus, but still needs to deposit and wager $50 within a month of signing up. Once your friend has done so, you will receive a virtual wheel, in which you can win up to $500 worth of free bets.

The referral scheme has a limit of three friends, which is lower than other sportsbooks, but with a chance of earning a much higher bonus, is a nice element of the BetRivers Sportsbook.

Like most sportsbooks in the USA, BetRivers offers a mobile betting app available on both iOS and Android devices. The only difference is that BetRivers has a different app for each state it operates in, meaning you can only download the app specific to your state.

The App itself is a strong choice amongst sports betting apps , providing live streaming, generous odds and brilliant in-play betting markets.

Download Size 47.5MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

Strengths Weaknesses Easy and clear deposit bonusLack of existing customer promotionsFantastic in-play betting marketsUncompetitive sign up offerWide range of sports marketsSlow interface when loading betslip

The live betting at BetRivers is one of the best out there. Bettors can enjoy a plethora of statistics and markets for all the biggest and best sports events, and the whole experience of in-play betting is slick and smooth. BetRivers are constantly updating their odds, ensuring you get real-time updates as the action is unfolding. Oh, did we mention there’s Live Streaming too? Catch the best action on the go if you’re unable to get to a game or in front of a TV.

BetRivers really caters to their international audience, offering markets on sports competitions from all over the world. If you’re a fan of sports outside of the USA, then you’ll want to check out BetRivers. Major and minor leagues across Europe, Asia and South America are all offered for many sports. Of course, you’ll still find the wagers you’re looking for on Football, Baseball and Basketball, but there’s so much more out there.

As one of the bigger states covering sportsbooks, BetRivers lacks in offering existing customers promotions and bonuses. Don’t be mistaken, there are still ample opportunities to earn some extra bang for your buck, but we’d like to see BetRivers introduce some more existing customer promotions in the future.

BetRivers is fully licensed and legal in the states mentioned above. Run by one of the most trusted gaming companies, Rush Street Gaming, BetRivers is completely trustworthy and legit. All user information is securely stored, with your balances safe at all times.

For all states in which BetRivers operates, players must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

BetRivers has separate apps for each of the nine states in which it operates. Head to the BetRivers website to get the download link for your states app.

The deposit methods offered by BetRivers vary by state, but the following payment methods are accepted in all states:

Debit/Credit Cards

PayNearMe

PayPal

Play+ Prepaid card

It is worth checking out which other payment methods are available in your state, in order to make sure you’re comfortable depositing how you want to.

Across all platforms offered by BetRivers, users will find an easy to use online sports betting experience, whilst enjoying a wide range of markets.

Their partnership with the UFC puts BetRivers at the forefront of the MMA betting options. This comes across in the unique nature of their UFC layout. Their live streaming feature is very strong, combined with easy withdrawals for your winning bets making for a nice combination. Despite the interface being weaker than its competitors, BetRivers still possesses a strong online sportsbook, and will no doubt continue to grow and develop.

BetRivers is a well established, reliable, and trusted US betting operator. Depending on the state you are in you can participate in their BetRivers sportsbook and wager on all the popular sports such as NFL, MLB, and NBA.

Ultimately, you can expect to find fast and reliable deposits and withdrawals; amazing bonus offers like their current welcome bonus, and more rewards when you sign up with this operator. Additionally, the user interface is fluid and intuitive, whether you’re on the desktop site or the mobile app. Don’t delay and take advantage of everything that BetRivers has to offer today.

BetRivers added casino games in 2021 for customers in states with legal online gambling. What began as a small collection of slots and table games has grown to include slots, table games, and video poker. The name derives from the chain of Rivers Casinos, in various locations across the North East. It comes as no surprise that BetRivers has launched into the online casino world.

By using the BetRivers Casino bonus code whilst creating your new BetRivers Casino account, you can get a first deposit match up to $250.

BetRivers sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim, and with a healthy amount of free credits to play with, this gives new customers the best start to their betting life with BetRivers Casino.

Click above to use the BetRivers Casino bonus code Register your details and read the T&C’s When asked for a bonus code, enter NYPBONUS Make your first deposit up to $250 BetRivers will match up your deposit in free credits Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire



Slots Table Games Live Casino Video Poker Variety Games 4 4 3 4 5

BetRivers has several progressive jackpot slots, including Divine Fortune ($178K as of June) and Mercy of the Gods ($103K as of June). But the BetRivers slots options span over 400 titles from many of the best software studios, including popular options like Scientific Games, Konami exclusives, NetEnt, High 5, and IGT.

BetRivers Casino also has SLINGO, including the Extreme variations that feature even more winning potential. Slingo is a unique blend of bingo and slots, and it’s relatively hard to find at brick-and-mortar casinos.

BetRivers offers a solid selection of digital table games. The most popular include varieties of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker, and casino poker, such as 3-card stud and Texas Hold’em. The minimum bet for most of BetRivers’ table games ranges from $0.10 to $1, which is just as low as most of the slots.

BetRivers introduced live dealer games on its casino platform last summer. Live Dealer games have real-life people dealing the cards to online players, who live stream from home to place bets. For blackjack, the table minimums are higher than the digital versions at around $30 a hand. But the $1 minimums at the roulette tables make Live Dealer still approachable for all budgets.

Slots (/5) Live Casino (/5) Table Games (/5) New Customer Offer (/5) App Available? 4 3 4 5 Yes

BetRivers has a lot going for it. There’s a fantastic welcome bonus available, with fantastic wagering requirements. This is not something you find every day, and means any bonus you get at BetRivers is guaranteed to be genuinely valuable.

The excellent range of slots and live dealer games is not quite matched by the variety of table games, but overall the gaming menu is very good. The desktop software isn’t quite cutting edge, but it’s still nice and easy to use. From a practical point of view, BetRivers is great: smooth banking experience, good security credentials, solid customer support.

BetRivers Casino is completely legitimate and legal in the states in which it operates. The company is regularly audited to ensure fair play and to make sure the technology from Rush Street Interactive is operating to the required standards.

BetRivers Casino does have a fantastic mobile app, available on both iOS and Android devices. In every state in which they operate, they offer a state-specific casino app.

BetRivers Casino is available in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, Michigan, and has recently opened operations in Iowa.

New customers can use the promo code NYPBONUS to claim the fantastic new customer offer from BetRivers Casino.