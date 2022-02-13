VIP AUDIO 2/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-13-2004): Details on Vince’s big meeting with wrestlers telling them to slow down on highspots and recondition fans to what a wrestling match looks like, how Triple H turned locker room against him, more (19 min.)
