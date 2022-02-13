ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

VIP AUDIO 2/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-13-2004): Details on Vince’s big meeting with wrestlers telling them to slow down on highspots and recondition fans to what a wrestling match looks like, how Triple H turned locker room against him, more (19 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 1 day ago

Throughout the month of February 2022, we'll...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Update On Vince McMahon’s Current View of WWE

An audience of one. Whether you are a fan of it or not, there is no wrestling promotion in the world on the level of WWE. It is the biggest wrestling company in the world and nothing is anywhere close to its level. That is at least the case from a business standpoint, as the wrestling side might not be seen as so great. WWE fans have not been so thrilled, but there is one person who is rather happy, and he is the one that matters.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Nixed Segment At ECW One Night Stand 2005 Revealed

Former ECW ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis was recently a guest on the Insiders Edge Podcast. During the interview, he spoke about the ECW One Night Stand event from 2005, revealing there was an alternate ending to the show involving Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman. This version was in the script, but it wasn’t used on the actual show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
Wrestling World

Rob Van Dam was ready to return to WWE

Rob Van Dam has earned a whopping 21 overall titles across ECW, WWE and TNA, as well as being a three-time world champion. The 51-year-old from Battle Creek is also known as 'The Franchise of ECW', of which he was the point man from the late 1990s until the company's bankruptcy.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White praises Derrick Lewis following his knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa: “He’s been a lot of fun to have in our heavyweight division”

UFC President Dana White is showing support for Derrick Lewis after “The Black Beast” was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa. In the co-main event of UFC 271, Lewis and “Bam Bam” mixed it up inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The heavyweight slugfest lived up to its billing. While both men dabbled in the grappling department, they weren’t afraid to trade leather as expected.
UFC
Fightful

Randy Orton Fell To The Floor Laughing At WWE Royal Rumble Error With Shane McMahon; More On Shane

Fightful has learned more about some of the issues surrounding Shane McMahon and the Royal Rumble, that led to him being on the outs with WWE. Fightful spoke with several people close to the WWE Royal Rumble match who uncovered some of the logic behind Shane McMahon's pitches, or lack thereof. Several sources have indicated that Shane McMahon specifically wanted to go on in a spot that would highlight him, with one even mentioning that he pitched the number one spot. However, we're told that Vince McMahon personally came along and said that he'd be making changes to the match and wouldn't be doing much of what Shane laid out.
WWE
411mania.com

Gable Steveson on Speaking to Brock Lesnar, His Training at the WWE Performance Center

– Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson recently spoke with KSTP ahead of his final home match for the University of Minnesota, and he discussed his conversations with Brock Lesnar, training at the WWE Performance Center, and more. Here are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):. Gable Steveson on speaking to Brock...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

SPOILER: Championship changes hands at NWA Powerrr Trip event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Matt Cardona is the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch at the NWA Powerrr Trip event on Saturday night to win the title. Cardona took to Twitter after the win and said, “I am the NWA World’s...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 2/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Nate Lindberg joins Greg to preview NXT Vengeance Day, WWE Elimination Chamber, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Nate Lindberg to preview, match by match, the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day special, as well as WWE Elimination Chamber. They also touch on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite and Impact’s No Surrender PPV.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul slams ESPN and Disney for pulling Joe Rogan and standing behind Dana White: “You pulled the wrong guy”

Jake Paul has slammed ESPN and Disney for pulling Joe Rogan from UFC 271, this while standing behind Dana White. On Friday, news broke that Rogan would not be part of Saturday’s broadcast due to a scheduling conflict. The popular podcast host will now be replaced by Michael Bisping, who will call tonight’s fights alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

Jay White set for AEW in-ring debut next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jay White will make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. White confirmed the news via a social media post on Twitter saying that the “US of Jay tour is continuing on.”. White will...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NWA World Championship match announced for Crockett Cup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Matt Cardona will defend his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the Crockett Cup. Cardona won the title at NWA Powerrr Trip and then was confronted by Aldis, who had a contractual rematch coming his way after losing the title to Trevor Murdoch.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Brock Lesnar Set For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

Brock Lesnar will be involved on RAW tomorrow night, as announced by WWE on Twitter. The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble winner will make his return to the red brand a few days before competing in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Below you...
WWE

