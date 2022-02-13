Lothian Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Say

.

An armed-suspect recently robbed a Lothian area gas station, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the Carroll Motor Fuel located at 5423 Southern Maryland Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery of the business. A male suspect approached the check-out counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled toward the Park and Ride on Southern Maryland Boulevard.





Suspect description: Black male, 40’s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red sweatshirt, and black pants







Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.





