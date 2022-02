Eric Weddle was at home, out of football for nearly two full seasons, when the Rams called him for an emergency reunion this postseason. Now, the 37-year-old safety is set to suit up for his first Super Bowl, with the team officially activating him from its practice squad on Saturday. The move confirms Weddle’s place in the starting lineup for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, and comes days after defensive coordinator Raheem Morris indicated the veteran would serve as the Rams’ defensive signal-caller.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO