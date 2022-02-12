ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Secures First Win in Women’s Lacrosse Season Opener

gogriffs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canisius women's lacrosse team opened its 2022 campaign with a 14-12 victory over Bucknell to give head coach Russell Allen his first win as a Golden Griffin in his 100th career game. Senior Skylar McArthur paced Canisius (1-0) offensively with five goals and one assist, as seven different...

gogriffs.com

merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Times Union

UAlbany women hold on for "statement" win over Vermont

ALBANY — In a battle between the America East’s top two defenses, the University at Albany women’s basketball team held on for a 54-52 win over Vermont Saturday afternoon at SEFCU Arena. The Catamounts allowed just one made field goal in the fourth quarter, a jump shot...
ALBANY, NY
citrustv.com

Ice Hockey Gets Revenge Against Mercyhurst, Clinches CHA Regular-Season Title

ERIE, Pa. — Tennity Ice Pavilion will host the CHA Tournament after Syracuse Ice Hockey defeated Mercyhurst Saturday, 4-1. Saturday’s win is a stark contrast to Mercyhurst’s 9-0 thrashing of Syracuse the day before. Syracuse goaltender Arielle DeSmet allowed one goal Saturday after giving up three the day before. Allison Small gave up six goals in relief of DeSmet Friday. DeSmet had 33 saves Saturday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Drops Saturday Game to League Leader Princeton

HANOVER, N.H. – Dartmouth women's basketball put pressure on Princeton in a 70-48 loss at Leede Arena on Saturday afternoon. Victoria Page had a career-high 16 points to go with five rebounds and one assist. Emma Koch led the Big Green with six caroms, while Mekenna Boyd was perfect at the free throw line, going 4-4. As a team, the Big Green led in defensive rebounds, 25-22.
HANOVER, NH
Times Union

New-look UAlbany women's lacrosse faces big test in opener

LATHAM - A University at Albany women's lacrosse team that lost four of its top five scorers from last season will find out quickly about itself in Sunday's opener. The revamped Great Danes are putting themselves to the test immediately, playing 13th-ranked Stanford at 1 p.m. on John Fallon Field.
LATHAM, NY
nec.edu

Women's Ice Hockey Drops Regular-Season Finale

ELMIRA, N.Y. – The New England College Women's Ice Hockey team falls to No. 3 Elmira College, 5-0 in the regular-season finale, in New England Hockey Conference action, Saturday evening. THE BASICS. Score: No. 3 Elmira College 5, New England College 0. Records: Pilgrims (3-19-1, 0-16-0 NEHC) | Soaring...
ELMIRA, NY
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College women's hockey locks up NCHA regular season title Sunday

ADRIAN — The Adrian College women’s hockey team completed a weekend sweep of visiting Aurora University with a 2-0 shutout victory at Arrington Ice Arena, clinching the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association’s regular season championship, the Kronschnabel Trophy on Sunday. Adrian’s victory, its sixth in a row, secured the Bulldogs home-ice advantage for the...
ADRIAN, MI
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Lacrosse Comes Up Just Short in 13-12 Loss to Villanova

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State men's lacrosse erased a five-goal deficit to take a one-goal lead late in the third quarter but came up just short in the end in a 13-12 loss to Villanova in a non-conference game Saturday at Panzer Stadium. Penn State saw its record...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bubearcats.com

Women’s lacrosse travels to No. 3 Syracuse Sunday

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton women's lacrosse begins the 2022 season against the reigning NCAA runner-ups Sunday. It will be the fifth time BU has played the Orange in the last seven seasons, and it will be the third time in those seven seasons that the Bearcats start the season at the Carrier Dome.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Baltimore Sun

No. 9 Maryland women open season with 20-6 win over Saint Joseph’s | College lacrosse roundup

Here’s a roundup of college lacrosse action in Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 11: State women No. 9 Maryland 20, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 6: Aurora Cordingley (Johns Hopkins) scored a game-high five goals to lead the visiting Terps (1-0) over the Hawks (0-1). The last time Maryland scored 20 goals was a 20-3 win over Rutgers on March 30, 2019. Victoria Hensh (Marriotts Ridge) scored three goals, while ...
BALTIMORE, MD
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's basketball falls to New Haven

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International College women's basketball team fell 49-36 to the University of New Haven in a Northeast-10 Conference game on Saturday, February 12. FAST FACTS:. Final Score: New Haven 49, AIC 36. Records: AIC moves to 9-11 (6-8 NE10), while New Haven moves 8-13 (3-12...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s lacrosse seeks improvement from last year

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team had a terrific start last year, going 8-3 and sitting No. 14 in the national rankings after being named preseason favorites. The Seawolves’ final three games, including a loss to Vermont in the America East playoffs, were, unfortunately, something to forget. This...
STONY BROOK, NY
The Tuscaloosa News

After an early exit last season Central high girls basketball is ready to make a run

Central high girls basketball was ranked the top Class 5A team in the state last year but fell in the regional round, now that loss has become fuel for this year's team.  The Lady Falcons (24-5) have returned to the Class 5A regional round after a 55-27 win over Elmore County (17-6) on Monday at home. They will face UMS-Wright Prep, the team that eliminated them last season, on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in Montgomery.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Morning Call

Colonial League boys basketball’s final four: Players to watch, storylines to follow, what to expect and who will win

The Colonial League is holding a boys basketball tournament for the 28th time since it gained Notre Dame-Green Pond, Northwestern Lehigh, Northern Lehigh, and Palmerton from the now defunct Centennial League in 1994. In the previous 27 tournaments, three schools have been most dominant — Bangor with six championships and Salisbury and Saucon Valley with five apiece. But when this year’s ...
CATASAUQUA, PA
WHSV

JMU women’s lacrosse opens with top-15 showdown at home Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU women’s lacrosse team opens the 2022 season Saturday at home. The No. 12 ranked Dukes are preparing to host No. 2 North Carolina for a 1 p.m. start at Sentara Park. The Tar Heels ended JMU’s season last year by defeating the Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Men's Lacrosse Edges Robert Morris, 14-12

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The Bucknell men's lacrosse team edged Robert Morris, 14-12, on Saturday afternoon at Joe Walton Stadium. The Bison (2-0, 0-0 PL) had five players register at least three points en route to their victory over the Colonials (0-2, 0-0 ASUN). In addition, while clinging to a one-strike lead, they held Robert Morris without a goal for the final 13:56 of the game.
MOON, PA

