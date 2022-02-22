ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Victim in Fatal Prince George's County Shooting Identified

 1 day ago

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Eric Anthony Galloway of no fixed address. Galloway and a second adult male were shot in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The second victim is in critical but stable condition.

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were approached by car in the intersection of 51st Street and Bass Place in Southeast DC. The driver and occupant were suffering from gunshot wounds. The occupant, Galloway, was pronounced dead on the scene. The surviving victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A crime scene was later located in the 5100 block of Leroy Gorham Drive in Prince George’s County. That crime scene has been linked to the fatal shooting. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect(s) shot both victims in their car. The surviving victim then drove to DC where he encountered the Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0006647.

