NPBONUS is the BetMGM Bonus Code for August 2022

The BetMGM bonus code is NPBONUS. New customers that sign up with BetMGM can use it to claim a risk-free first sports bet of up to $1,000 in August 2022.

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS , new customers can make their first bet risk-free, up to $1,000. This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stake back as free bets.

In regards to other sign-up offers, this is one of the best of any online sportsbooks out there, and proves to be very competitive.

There are still rival sportsbooks that offer larger risk-free bet offers, but given the quality of BetMGM sportsbook and the strong odds, you don’t want to miss out.

Click the link above and head to BetMGM Sportsbook Register your details and read the T&C’s When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS Make your first deposit up to $1,000 If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire

NY Mets entered the week with a successful 7-3 win over Washington Nationals. Their lead may be slender at the top of the NL East, but the Mets are looking good for a playoff spot. Across town, the Yankees continued their dominance of the American League with a 7-2 win over Seattle Mariners. The Yanks are still favorites to win the World Series, so no pressure New York.

Washington DC hosts the Citi Open, one of the first hard court tournaments of the tennis season. Andy Murray lost in three sets to Michel Ymer of Sweden, whilst Nick Kyrgiois takes to the court this evening.

British No.1 Emma Raducanu will want to begin her defence of the US Open in the best fashion, as she takes on Louisa Chirico of the USA. Denis Shapovalov of Canada also takes to the court today, facing J.J. Wolf.

Qualifying for the UEFA Champions League resumes tonight, with some big clubs entering the competition. Monaco take on PSV, and Ludogorets face Dinamo Zagreb. Rangers face a tough task in Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise, with the first leg in the Belgian capital.

BetMGM Latest News

BetMGM has recently partnered with Sony Pictures Television and International Game Technology PLC to launch Wheel of Fortune Casino, set to become the first full brand-led online casino in North America.

The concept will bring to life the classic American gameshow which has been watched by millions over the past 25 years, and is set to provide a new, exciting way to wager for BetMGM Casino players.

BetMGM has opened a private live dealer casino studio in Michigan. The studio was built in partnership with Evolution, BetMGM’s live casino partner and supplier with whom it launched its initial live dealer offering in Michigan in July 2021.

The studio will allow players to interact with a live dealer and other players at blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables at varying price points. The studio carries MGM Resorts’ branding, with the company’s golden lion, in black and gold colours.

As well as a brilliant $1,000 risk free bet offer upon signing up to BetMGM, there are also a number of promotions that existing customers can take advantage of throughout the year.

Place a same-game parlay bet on any match of the Stanley Cup finals and receive your stake back up to $25 if your parlay loses by one leg.

Place a one game parlay bet on any MLB match and receive your stake back up to $25 if your parlay loses by one leg.

If you’re a fan of hockey, you’ll love getting a $10 free live wager when you place $50 on any NHL game on a Wednesday or Thursday.

Parlays are some of the most fun ways to wager, and BetMGM rewards its player with parlay boosts offering up to 40% more profit on parlays of 4+ legs. All you need to do is opt in to take advantage.

Perhaps the best referral scheme of any online sportsbook, BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, and both of you will get a $50 bonus.

Your friend will need to make their first deposit, and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

A certain easy way to get your hands on a $50 bonus, and plenty more if you’ve got plenty of friends.

BetMGM are legal and licensed in a large number of states, meaning that many players can sign up with a BetMGM bonus code online. BetMGM is fully licensed and legal in the following states:

Launched in September 2021, BetMGM Arizona is as popular as ever. Partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals, there is plenty of BetMGM presence in the Grand Canyon State.

The great state of Colorado welcomed BetMGM in May 2020, partnering with Midnight Rose & Casino. Bettors in CO can wager on all sports, apart from prop betting on Collegiate Sports.

One of the newest states under BetMGM’s belt, Illinois launched in March 2022. Bettors missed out on wagering on Super Bowl 56, but they’ll have plenty of opportunities to wager on the Chicago Bears in the 2022 NFL season.

The Hoosier State welcomed BetMGM in February 2020, unsurprisingly so as a state with a rich sports history. Indiana law does not allow for esports betting at this time, and the gaming commission is also taking a critical eye toward in-game betting.

Iowa had the pleasure of being the first state in 2021 to launch BetMGM sportsbook. Whilst their professional sporting presence isn’t as high a calbre as other states, folks are free to wager on sports in the Hawkeye State.

Online sports betting launched in Louisiana on January 28, 2022, and BetMGM Louisiana was among a small set of operators to go live at that time. There are unique restrictions about where in Louisiana you are allowed to bet remotely. Check out the Louisiana sports betting page to see where you can bet.

BetMGM has an edge in Michigan thanks to its successful retail sportsbook. The BetMGM Sports Lounge is located inside the MGM Grand Detroit The online sportsbook went live in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

BetMGM went live in the Magnolia State in September of 2021, though wagering with BetMGM in Mississippi does come with some quirks. For starters, you must complete the registration process in person at either Gold Strike Casino in Tunica Resorts or Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi Furthermore, you only are able to make bets while inside either of the two casinos, with no online wagering allowed.

BetMGM landed for a second time in Nevada in March 2020. Home of MGM Grand and the largest gambling town in the USA, it’s no surprise BetMGM is going strong in Nevada.

BetMGM was reincarnated from PlayMGM in New Jersey, and NJ was one of the first states to see BetMGM sportsbook. Bettors are not able to wager on college sports in NJ, but other than that – you’re free to go.

Our very own Empire State saw the launch of BetMGM Sportsbook in January 2022. They joined an exclusive list of sportsbooks granted a ten year license. The ‘King of Sportsbooks’ in the City that never sleeps, what’s not to like?

Partnering with Hollywood Casino, BetMGM arrived in Pennsylvania in December 2020. Steelers, Eagles, 76ers, Phillies and Pirates are just some of the Penn sports teams there to wager on.

Online sports betting arrived in Tennessee on November 1, 2020, and BetMGM was one of only three sportsbooks to go live that day. There are no retail sportsbooks or casino partners in Tennessee, so all legal sports betting activity is online.

All sports betting in Virginia is online and on mobile, the modern way to wager. Launching in January 2021, BetMGM’s super app and online site are available in the Old Dominion.

BetMGM opened its virtual doors in West Virginia in January 2020. The sportsbook operates in partnership with the Greenbrier Resort. It’s almost heaven for bettors, who can bet on almost anything in Virginia but college sports.

Whilst BetMGM is live and legal in DC, there are some hurdles in the way. Bets can only be placed when you are located within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. You can use the app for other functionality, checking lines, depositing/withdrawing or checking results from anywhere, but to place a new wager you will need to be at or near the ballpark. Great if you’re a Nationals fan, right?

BetMGM was among the first operators to launch when Wyoming’s legal sports betting industry began in September 2021. Another state with no recognised professional sports teams, but that doesn’t stop folks in the Equality State from being able to bet on sports online.

Despite operating in a massive number of states compared to other sportsbooks, BetMGM is still not operational in all states where online betting is now legal. There are a number of states in the queue waiting to go live, with many more expected to support BetMGM in 2022.

Maryland: Legal Sports Betting expected to go live in November 2022

Legal Sports Betting expected to go live in November 2022 Kansas: leapt up the list of coming soon online sports betting states after Governor Laura Kelly signed bill SB84 into law in May, 2022.

leapt up the list of coming soon online sports betting states after Governor Laura Kelly signed bill SB84 into law in May, 2022. California: One sports betting initiative will be placed on the state’s November 2022 ballot to be voted on by the public.

Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available? Existing Offers /5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ 4

It is without a doubt that BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites available to US bettors and the quality experience carries across from desktop, mobile to their sports betting app .

For newcomers in the sports betting world, everything is there that you could need in a sportsbook. BetMGM has all of the common betting options available and they have a great selection of sporting events to go with it.

The mobile app is one of the best in the industry as well. No cheap thrills or distractions, just a straightforward product that is perfect for those looking to make your bets as quickly and easily as possible. If you are a live-betting enthusiast, then BetMGM is the perfect product for you as they do well to make betting as quick and easy as possible.

Covering a massive range of sports, with a fantastic variety of props and markets to choose from. They have everything you would expect from an elite sportsbook, with great existing customer offers and a superb sign-up offer. We cannot find much wrong with BetMGM, and that’s why we rate it so highly. Dubbed by themselves at the ‘King of Sportsbooks’, they are deserving of a crown.

BetMGM’s app, much like their desktop site, is classy and of a high standard. The best app around for sporting variety, their wide range of markets and props is unmatched.

The mobile app really encompasses everything that their website provides, and is simple to navigate with a fast interface.

Download Size 62MB Mobile Live Streaming Yes App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes

App Store Rating – 4.8 from 61.7K ratings (February 2022)

Google Play Rating – 2.3 from 1435 ratings (February 2022)

BetMGM provides customers with a high-quality, unique user experience. The sportsbook runs on Entain’s proprietary technology, which is used to power European online sports betting sites such as Ladbrokes, Coral and Bwin.

The site has a smooth design, which may be difficult to navigate at first, but fantastic to use once you get the hang of it. The site includes a load of great features, including a parlay builder, early cash out, a tool that allows you to edit live bets, stats on sporting events and live streaming. It also offers a terrific mobile betting app, which has a user-friendly interface.

Recognisable and Trusted Brand – it’s hard to go wrong with such a big name in legal betting, and the BetMGM platform does a great job of incentivizing new users. If you weren’t aware, the MGM brand was Founded in 1968 as Circus Circus Enterprises, Inc. The company owned 15 resorts nationwide when it merged with MGM Mirage. Today, there are plenty of sportsbooks and casinos nationwide, with massive sports events hosted at the BetMGM Grand.

Massive Variety – Gone are the days of just being able to make moneyline, spread and over/under bets. Instead at BetMGM you’ll find an abundance of prop betting options and also have the chance to make both regular and same-game parlays. BetMGM will even create bets for you, with their groovy add-on feature ‘Parlay Generator’. Select the odds you want, spin the wheel and shazam, a parlay is made for you!

Slick Mobile App – When using the BetMGM app, you will be amazed at the great features that are included. Not only will you be able to place safe and secure wagers, but you will enjoy other benefits. You can enjoy the fun of live betting, access funds in your account quickly and easily, as well as checking out their daily boosted bets.

Busy and complicated desktop homepage – There is no doubt there is a lot going on with the BetMGM homepage. If you’re a first time user, you may well struggle getting to grips with the site. Although everything you could ever want is there, it’s very full and busy for a homepage.

Weak existing customer promotions – After the initial risk-free bet you will find a variety of risk-free bet offer, but not to the same level of what you’ll find at FanDuel or Caesars. For a sportsbook of BetMGM’s size and reputation, we’d expect a few more existing customer offers.

BetMGM are completely legit, with their sportsbook being 100% regulated and licensed in a number of states across the US. In order to operate in these states, they need to comply with specific rules and regulations, as well as report their earnings and taxes.

Your money and details are completely safe and secure, and you can always use the customer service feature should you need any help.

BetMGM are legal and licensed in the states below:

Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.

In any of the legal and licensed states in which BetMGM operates, you must be at least 21 years of age, and within state lines.

In order to use BetMGM, it needs your location to allow you to play. If you are on the browser site, you may receive a pop-up to allow the website to know your location. Setting for geolocation can be found in your wifi, browser or phone setting if you are using your mobile. Make sure to have this turned on, and BetMGM is unblocked.

Yes, BetMGM has a fantastic app on both iOS and Android devices. Their app is free to download from the App Store and Play Store.

BetMGM launched in New York in January 2022. Bettors in the Empire State can use BetMGM, and claim the fantastic new customer offer available.

You can access all of your account information, including current balance and transaction history, by clicking “My Account,” which is listed under your name in the upper-right-hand corner of the page.

You can access the BetMGM Sportsbook in a number of different ways. Firstly, you can log on through a web browser on either a Mac or PC. Another option is to download the mobile app on any iOS or Android device including smartphones, tablets, iPhone or iPad.

Yes, PayPal is one of the many methods accepted on BetMGM. For depositing, PayPal transfers are free and instant. For withdrawing money from your BetMGM account, PayPal is one of the quickest methods taking 24-48 hours, and, again, it is free to use.

BetMGM supports many of the popular deposit methods that other sportsbooks provide. The following are provided by BetMGM:

Debit/Credit Card

ACH

BetMGM Play+ Card

PayNearMe

PayPal

Skrill

VIP Preferred

The Cashier function at BetMGM is clear and easy to use, making it simple to deposit and withdraw any funds.

The BetMGM Casino timeline dates back to 1987, with the opening of the MGM Grand Hotel. The online casino came about in 2019, with New Jersey the first state to open its borders. The MGM brand has grown to become one of the leading names in online wagering, pairing a fantastic sportsbook with their online casino.

The BetMGM casino code can be used to claim not one but two welcome bonuses for new customers, a risk-free bet and a first deposit bonus.

New players get $25 on the house to try their luck on some of the slots and table games before deciding if they wish to make a deposit. This is a great way to get new bettors involved,

BetMGM will match 100% of your first casino deposit with freeplay up to a maximum of $1,000. This is towards the upper end of similar offers out there, although bettors will find higher maximum amounts with one or two rivals.

Like most deposit match offers your freeplay funds are subject to a wagering requirement. This means you have to play through the total bonus funds you claim 15 times before you can withdraw any winnings you get with them. At 15x the BetMGM casino’s wagering requirements are at the lower end of what’s out there.

There are plenty of slot titles to choose from at BetMGM Casino, and we’ll be surprised if there’s not one there to suit your taste. Whether you enjoy a classic fruit machine or prefer a game based on your favorite sport, there’s plenty to choose from.

This is largely due to BetMGM’s multiple brand partnerships, but you’ll also find a good number of progressive jackpot slots as well as exclusive titles. These are listed on a separate page to make browsing easy, and a search bar is available to help you find the slots you prefer as quick as possible.

BetMGM Casino doesn’t mess about when it comes to table games, and what you see, is what you get. If you’re looking for easy to play, simple table games, this is the online casino to sign up for. You’ll find a good mix of online blackjack, roulette, and video poker on offer. The most popular games include Premium Blackjack Pro and 101 Roulette.

Live table games offer the ultimate casino experience, with real-time streaming video bringing a casino floor directly to you via your mobile device or laptop. Random-number generators aren’t needed to determine the outcomes of live dealer games, this is the real deal. You can see the actual cards as they are dealt by a human dealer, and watch live dealer roulette action online as the wheels spin in real time. As of May 2022, live dealer games are available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

BetMGM Casino is currently operational in two states, though we expect that number of increase very shortly. Here is a look at where the casino stands in various states:

BetMGM Online Casino NJ . Launched in 2016, with land-based casino partner the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City

BetMGM Online Casino WV . The second state to see a BetMGM Online casino go live was West Virginia, in summer of 2020. It is licensed in partnership with The Greenbrier

BetMGM Online Casino PA . Pennsylvania’s version of the BetMGM online casino went live in December of 2020.

BetMGM Online Casino MI . Michigan launched online casino and sportsbook on January 22, 2021. They are partnered with the MGM Grand Detroit.

To play on BetMGM, you must be within the state lines of the given casino, though you don’t need to be a resident of that state. You must be 21 years old.

BetMGM Casino is completely legit and is licensed in all states mentioned above. As such, you can be sure your money is safe with BetMGM.

BetMGM does indeed have a mobile casino app, available to download on iOS and Android devices. Sometimes it is the case the app will not show in the AppStore or Play Store, so we would recommend heading to BetMGM.com and downloading the app through the site.

The BetMGM Bonus code for Casino is NPBONUS.

Slots (/5) Live Casino (/5) Table Games (/5) New Customer Offer App Available? 5 5 4 ✓✓



The BetMGM online casino is one of the best out there in the online casino world today. They have a very good welcome package for new customers and regular promotions for existing users. There’s a great library of slots available, featuring plenty of the media partnerships that BetMGM has in place.

Given the history of the MGM brand, it comes as no surprise that BetMGM Casino is a strong competitor in the game. This is certainly one not to skip out on.

The BetMGM online poker site launched in New Jersey before any other state, to bring an ‘unprecedented poker offer’ to all NJ poker players. A few years later, MGM Poker controls roughly one-third of the online poker traffic in New Jersey.

It’s no wonder that BetMGM excels in the poker world, given the high stakes tournaments that have taken place over the years at the MGM Casino, as well as the fact that poker is one of the most popular card games in the world.

Despite the remarkable growth of the network, the cash games on BetMGM Poker remain a bit of a hit and miss. The action is great if you plan to join the site to play 6-max Texas hold’em games at the lowest stakes. The influx of recreational players coming from the casino site makes the $0.01/$0.02 to $1/$2 games extremely competitive and fast paced, with a good number of players at the table at nearly every given time of the day.

On BetMGM you can play no-limit hold’em and Omaha poker sit and gos (SNGs). The buy-ins begin at $1 and go all the way up to $500. Most of the action happens at the heads-up SNGs, although there is also a good amount of 6-handed tournament running all the time.

There are also multi-table tournaments happening throughout the week at BetMGM Poker, for those seeking the huge prizes. The daily MMTs include events with buy-ins between $2 and $109, with more than $25,000 in guaranteed prizes up for grabs every day.

By using the bonus code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM Poker, new customers can receive two fantastic bonuses.

The main new customer offer from BetMGM Poker is a $1,000 first deposit match. For example, if you deposited $1,000, your deposit would be matched in the form of bonus cash.

This bonus cash is released in increments of 10% of your first deposit, and the wagering requirements for this bonus cash are 14x. These requirements are pretty standard for any online poker site, with the first deposit match being one of the more generous welcome offers of any online poker site.

As well as a first deposit match, BetMGM will give you up to $75 in Tournament Tickets for Free Play, depending on the amount of your first deposit. The breakdown is as follows:

Deposit between $10 – $499 and you will receive $25 in Tournament Tickets (one $20 Tournament Ticket and one $5 Tournament Ticket) for Free Play.

Deposit between $500 – $999 and you will receive $50 in Tournament Tickets (one $20 Tournament Ticket, two $10 Tournament Tickets, and two $5 Tournament Tickets) for Free Play.

Deposit $1,000 and you will receive $75 in Tournament Tickets (two $20 Tournament Tickets, three $10 Tournament Tickets, and one $5 Tournament Ticket) for Free Play.

Range of Tournaments (/5) Existing Promotions (/5) New Customer Offer (/5) App Available? 5 5 5 ✓

BetMGM Poker Online is definitely one of the top operators in the US. Admittedly, BetMGM are perhaps less well known for their Poker site than other competitors such as Stars or WSOP, but they still perform well.

Packed with high-quality features that should appeal to casuals and professionals alike, the welcome bonus and existing offers are also right up there with the best in the business.

The underrated element is the sheer volume of tournaments. The weekly roster is packed with value, and BetMGM also has access to WPT Online events. This not only gives serious players something to shoot for but boosts the overall appeal of the site. On the whole, whether you’re a rookie or veteran, BetMGM Poker is for you.