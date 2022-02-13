ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Maryland State Police: Shooting In Frederick Under Investigation

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCp7n_0eDHfmCK00
.

The investigation is continuing into a police involved shooting that occurred in Frederick City wounding the suspect and two police officers.

The police officers involved are identified as Kristen Kowalsky, 32, a nine-year veteran of the Frederick Police Department and Officer Bryan Snyder, 43 who has been an officer with the Frederick Police Department for two years. Both officers were transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where they are being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

The suspect involved is identified as Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 25, of Hampton, Virginia. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is being treated for his injuries and remains under police guard. He is charged with two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon, officers from the Frederick Police Department were dispatched to a firearms complaint in Frederick. The 9-1-1 call reported a suspicious man, later identified as Lewis, in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway. Upon their arrival, the officers observed Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun. The preliminary investigation indicates the officers approached Lewis and asked him to show his hands. Lewis avoided contact with the officers and ignored their requests.

Moments later, Lewis began to walk away from the officers, and abruptly turned around and fired multiple rounds at the officers using a .45 caliber handgun. Subsequently, the two officers returned fire using their department issued Glock pistols. The two Frederick City police officers were injured and Lewis was incapacitated.

Emergency medical service personnel on the scene immediately rendered aid. The two police officers and Lewis were transported to Shock Trauma where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Police officers from the Frederick Police Department and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are guarding Lewis while he continues to receive medical treatment.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney responded to the scene and was briefed by investigators. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the state’s attorney for review.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene. Sheriff deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Frederick Police Department also responded to the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. A motive has not been determined at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden vows 'severe sanctions' on Russia by U.S. and allies

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities. Biden said he spoke with Ukrainian...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Shooting#City Police#Firearms#Shock Trauma
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy