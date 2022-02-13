ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

California Baptist defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 80-72

By Associated Press
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE, Calif. — Taran Armstrong scored 18 points as California...

kvia.com

abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
FOX 44 News

No. 10 Baylor Defeats No. 20 Texas 80-63

WACO, TX — The No. 10 Bears defeated the No. 20 Longhorns on Saturday 80-63. Baylor overcame a major loss in the first half, as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a devastating knee injury, and was out the remainder of the game.
TEXAS STATE
ABQJournal

Softball openers: Lobos win in Tucson, Aggies hammered

TUCSON — The University of New Mexico softball team opened 2022 with a 3-2 win Friday over Oregon State at the Candrea Classic invitational tournament. The Lobos rode the complete-game, 10-strikeout performance from Indiana transfer Amber Linton in her Lobo debut. She allowed six hits. The Lobos got RBI singles from Andrea Howard, Reyan Tuck and Leslie Romero.
TUCSON, AZ
The Daily Sentinel

Defense fuels victory for Rio Grande women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — On a night when its offense sputtered in stretches, the University of Rio Grande women’s basketball team turned to its defense to make Brescia University pay for nearly every mistake that it made. The RedStorm parlayed an avalanche of turnovers by the Bearcats into...
RIO GRANDE, OH
KVIA

Oliver-Hampton lifts SC State past CSU 66-58

BALTIMORE — Edward Oliver-Hampton posted 11 points and 15 rebounds to carry South Carolina State to a 66-58 win over Coppin State. Kyle Cardaci led the Eagles on Saturday with 22 points, tying his career high.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Gordon leads Nicholls St. over Texas A&M-CC 83-80 in OT

THIBODAUX, La. — Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State edged past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-80 in overtime. Gordon’s 3-pointer broke a tie with 3:52 left in overtime and Nicholls led the rest of the way. Simeon Fryer led the Islanders on Saturday with a season-high 21 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA

Warren’s 21 points, huge 3rd period spark No. 16 Texas women

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points, No. 16 Texas thrashed Oklahoma in the third quarter, and the Longhorns defeated the 12th-ranked Sooners 78-63. Texas rolled through the first six minutes of the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma 17-4 to build a 54-42 lead. Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12), which has won two in a row after losing the previous three. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points and Shay Holle added 10 for the Longhorns. Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams scored 16 for Oklahoma and Taylor Robertson added 13.
AUSTIN, TX
ksl.com

Nevada drops 53 points in second half to upset Utah State

LOGAN — Nevada didn't come into the Smith Spectrum on Friday night looking like a team on a six-game losing streak, or a team who had lost to Utah State by 29 points at home just two weeks ago. The Wolf Pack offense overwhelmed the Aggies in the second...
LOGAN, UT
rdrnews.com

Carlsbad girls edge Lady Coyotes for series sweep

The hosting Roswell High School varsity girls basketball team lost against Carlsbad by a final score of 28-25 on Senior night. The Lady Coyotes came out strong in the first two quarters Friday and led the game by three points by the end of the half. Roswell freshman Bryana Castro...
ROSWELL, NM
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hebervalleyradio.com

Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada women's tennis downs Sacramento State

Nevada women's tennis returned to the win column Friday, grabbing a 4-3 road victory at Sacramento State. Milka Genkova clinched the match for the Pack (4-1) with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Sacramento State's Maddy Ferreros at the No. 2 singles spot. Nevada, after winning the doubles point, put the Hornets on the brink at 3-0 with singles victories from Mariana Campino (7-5, 6-2 over Weronika Ejsmont at No. 3) and Cristina Moll Alles (7-6 (11-9), 6-1 at No. 5).
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BC softball takes down Monterey Peninsula for first home win

Rylee Price homered twice, Marissa Campos added one more and Destiny Cuellar drove in a pair of runs with infield hits, as Bakersfield College used a well-balanced offense to beat Monterey Peninsula College 10-4 Saturday afternoon. Cuellar brought home Shelby Buchanan with a successful squeeze play in the second inning...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sports

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Northridge: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Current Records: Northridge 6-16; Cal State Bakersfield 6-12 Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners and the Northridge Matadors will face off at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Icardo Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cal State Bakersfield winning the first 84-58 at home on the road and Northridge taking the second 90-87.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wustl.edu

Women's Tennis Defeats Southwest Baptist

Chesterfield, Mo. – The Washington University in St. Louis women's tennis team defeated Southwest Baptist on Saturday evening, 7-2. The Bears are now 2-0 on the season. The Bears won two of three doubles matches, winning first and third doubles. The team of Karen Gao and Ainsley Heidbreder defeated...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mesatbirdsports.com

Gila Monsters Slither Past Thunderbirds Late, 72-68

Mesa, AZ - The Mesa Thunderbirds fell in a tight contest on Saturday afternoon to Eastern Arizona College, by a final of 72-68 inside of Theo Heap Gymnasium. With the loss, the Thunderbirds fall to 5-16 overall and 3-13 in ACCAC play. With the victory, Eastern Arizona climbs two full games ahead of Mesa for the final playoff spot in the ACCAC DI Men's Basketball tournament and improves to 12-15 overall and 5-13 in ACCAC action.
MESA, AZ

