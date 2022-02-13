Central Oregon biologist tracks the rare and mysterious Sierra Nevada red fox

Last October, dedicated ski enthusiasts were hiking areas of Mt. Bachelor blanketed in the first snowfall of the season, posting photos on social media and spreading stoke for the upcoming winter. Around the same time, Central Oregon skiers and snowboarders were sounding off in a petition calling out the latest business decision of Mt. Bachelor ski area and its parent company, POWDR, following the announcement of a new Fast Tracks product that lets skiers cut lines at the resort for a fee starting at $49 per day. This juxtaposition of excitement and love for skiing coupled with an anger toward resort operating decisions has become commonplace at ski areas throughout the country, often fueled by rising lift ticket prices and a perception that profits are the only thing on the minds of ski area operators. “Recent changes to our once little mountain town have been challenging for many, but the affordability, crowds, COVID and access to the mountain have become unbearable for many,” said Dan Cochrane, a Bend local who started a petition directed at Mt. Bachelor against the Fast Tracks product. “Since POWDR Corp has taken over, it has become clear that profit over people is the new motto.”

BEND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO